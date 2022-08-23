Crawley stun Fulham as Leicester survive Stockport scare in Carabao Cup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Crawley stun Fulham as Leicester survive Stockport scare in Carabao Cup

By Press Association
August 23, 2022, 11:41 pm
Crawley Town’s Tom Nichols celebrates his Carabao Cup goal for Crawley (Steven Paston/PA)
Crawley Town’s Tom Nichols celebrates his Carabao Cup goal for Crawley (Steven Paston/PA)

League Two side Crawley sent Fulham packing with a shock 2-0 win in the second round of the Carabao Cup.

Kevin Betsy’s side are languishing one place above the English Football League basement but goals from captain Tom Nichols and Liverpool loanee James Balagizi lifted them to a well-earned win over their Premier League opponents.

Issa Diop debuted for the Cottagers in a starting XI that was completely overhauled, with 10 changes from their weekend win over Brentford.

Marco Silva’s men fell behind on 16 minutes, Ashley Nadesan feeding Nichols who sent a low, left-footed drive into the far corner.

The skipper then turned provider for Balagizi, who doubled the hosts’ advantage four minutes into the second half.

Stockport forced Leicester into a penalty shootout after neither side could find a goal.

Daniel Iversen impressed on his Foxes debut, saving three penalties in a clash his side ultimately won 3-1 from the spot.

Bournemouth also edged their contest with Norwich after Brooklyn Genesini’s last-gasp equaliser also led to the game being decided by penalties.

Jordan Hugill opened the scoring on 22 minutes before Emiliano Marcondes levelled just before the break.

Adam Idah’s 83rd-minute strike seemed a likely winner for the Canaries before Genesini answered with a strike two minutes into second-half added time and former Cherries loanee Todd Cantwell’s miss proved decisive to seal his side’s fate.

Two more ties were determined on penalties, with Lincoln edging out Barrow 3-1 and Gillingham emerging victorious in a tense battle with Exeter after a 6-5 shootout.

League Two hosts Stevenage looked to be heading in the same direction in their contest with League One opponents Peterborough until Jamie Reid’s second-half stoppage-time heroics sent his side through.

Meanwhile MK Dons, who sit 22nd in the League One table, upset Championship side Watford in their 2-0 victory at Vicarage Road, Matthew Dennis and Darragh Burns netting either side of half-time to send their side through.

Aston Villa and Crystal Palace comfortably defeated their League One opponents, Odsonne Edouard and captain Luka Milivojevic sealing a 2-0 win over Oxford for the Eagles.

Odsonne Edouard celebrates scoring for Crystal Palace
Odsonne Edouard celebrates scoring for Crystal Palace (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Bolton were level 1-1 with the Villans at the break, but Danny Ings’ 63rd-minute penalty started a second-half rally that saw Lucas Digne and Leon Bailey put the game out of reach.

Everton advanced after a close 1-0 contest with League One side Fleetwood, while Nottingham Forest claimed a decisive 3-0 victory over Grimsby and Brentford beat Colchester 2-0.

Che Adams bagged a brace in Southampton’s 3-0 win over Cambridge while League Two outfit Colchester could not find a way past Premier League opponents Brentford in a 2-0 loss.

Louie Sibley’s strike on the 15-minute mark was all it took for Derby to dispatch West Brom, while the same scoreline decided Burnley, Charlton and Morecambe’s victories over Shrewsbury, Walsall and Rotherham respectively.

Sheffield Wednesday advanced with a 3-0 win over Rochdale while James Waite struck in the winner in Newport County’s 3-2 win over Portsmouth and Adama Traore ensured Wolves knocked out Preston with a 2-1 victory.

Elsewhere Blackburn bounced back from an early deficit to knock out Bradford, Bradley Dack answering Andy Cook’s 18th-minute opener and Dilan Markanday netting the winner on 39 minutes.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

British number four Jack Draper has beaten veteran Italian Fabio Fognini at the ATP Winston-Salem Open in North Carolina to set up a last-16 encounter against Dominic Thiem (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press/AP)
Jack Draper beats Fabio Fognini to set up last-16 match against Dominic Thiem
Beth Mead, right, holds the Euro 2022 trophy with England team-mate Fran Kirby (Nick Potts/PA)
Beth Mead hungry for more after triumphant season with club and country
Brendan Rodgers’ side won on penalties (Simon Marper/PA)
Brendan Rodgers explains Wesley Fofana absence as Chelsea interest continues
Mark Kennedy’s Lincoln saw off Barrow on penalties (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Mark Kennedy praises goalkeeper Jordan Wright’s heroics as Lincoln advance
Steve Bruce’s side were knocked out of the Carabao Cup (Scott Wilson/PA)
Steve Bruce selection gamble doesn’t pay off as ‘sloppy’ West Brom lose at Derby
Liam Manning’s side upset Watford in the Carabao Cup (Nigel French/PA)
Liam Manning hails MK Dons’ ’emotional control’ in upset win over Watford
Neil Harris’ side are struggling for goals (Will Matthews/PA)
Neil Harris confident Gillingham will start finding the net
Crawley manager Kevin Betsy (Steven Paston/PA)
Crawley boss Kevin Betsy hails ‘fantastic night’ after stunning Fulham
Steve Evans’ Stevenage beat Peterborough on Tuesday night (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Steve Evans hails match-winner Jamie Reid as Stevenage advance in Carabao Cup
James Rowberry is exited to get his cup run (Bradley Collyer/PA)
James Rowberry excited to be part of Newport’s latest cup run

More from Press and Journal

Kane Hester scored against Stirling Albion - continuing a fine record against the Binos.
Quickfire double helps Elgin beat Stenhousemuir in SPFL Trust Trophy
The crash happened near Castle Stalker on the A828. Picture by Sandy McCook.
University friends killed in Castle Stalker crash were heading to 'place with snowfall'
0
Christopher Dominique. Supplied by Quite Great Communications.
Swedish musician proves he would go 500 miles for love after epic wedding trip…
0
The film West of Glenshee features local cycling talent. Supplied by Aberdeenshire Council.
WATCH: Aberdeenshire cyclists feature in new Tour of Britain film
0
There is now an e-version of the popular Elgin Gift Card.
Elgin Gift Card gets a digital upgrade to encourage shoppers to stay local
0
The A82 was closed for seven hours on the day of the crash. Picture: Jasperimage
Police revisit scene of fatal A82 Invermoriston crash
0