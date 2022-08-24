On this day in 2012: Lance Armstrong stripped of his seven Tour de France titles

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
On this day in 2012: Lance Armstrong stripped of his seven Tour de France titles

By Press Association
August 24, 2022, 6:09 am
Lance Armstrong was stripped of his seven Tour de France titles and banned for life from cycling on this day in 2012 (PA Wire/PA)
Lance Armstrong was stripped of his seven Tour de France titles and banned for life from cycling on this day in 2012 (PA Wire/PA)

Lance Armstrong was stripped of his seven Tour de France titles and banned for life from cycling by the United States Anti-Doping Agency on this day 10 years ago.

The USADA released a statement confirming the sanctions after Armstrong, who claimed 22 stage wins during his Tour career, had chosen not to contest doping charges.

Despite this, he released a statement insisting the process had been “one-sided and unfair”.

Cycling – Tour de France 2010 – Prologue
Lance Armstrong won seven Tour de France titles (John Giles/PA)

In the statement he said: “If I thought for one moment that by participating in USADA’s process, I could confront these allegations in a fair setting and – once and for all – put these charges to rest, I would jump at the chance.

“But I refuse to participate in a process that is so one-sided and unfair. Regardless of what (USADA chief executive) Travis Tygart says, there is zero physical evidence to support his outlandish and heinous claims.

“The only physical evidence here is the hundreds of controls I have passed with flying colours. I made myself available around the clock and around the world. In-competition. Out of competition. Blood. Urine. Whatever they asked for I provided.

 

“What is the point of all this testing if, in the end, USADA will not stand by it?”

Armstrong later admitted to using performance-enhancing drugs during his career in a television interview with Oprah Winfrey in January 2013.

Armstrong had won every edition of the Tour from 1999 to 2005.

