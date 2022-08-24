Declan Rice hoping England men’s team can follow in Lionesses’ footsteps

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Declan Rice hoping England men’s team can follow in Lionesses’ footsteps

By Press Association
August 24, 2022, 11:49 am Updated: August 24, 2022, 12:53 pm
Declan Rice believes how the country rallied around the England women’s team during their Euro 2022 triumph at Wembley in July was “special” (Nick Potts/PA)
Declan Rice believes how the country rallied around the England women’s team during their Euro 2022 triumph at Wembley in July was “special” (Nick Potts/PA)

Declan Rice is hoping England’s men can follow in the footsteps of the country’s women and deliver a major tournament victory at the World Cup in Qatar.

West Ham captain Rice was a key part of Gareth Southgate’s Euro 2020 squad as they reached the final before suffering a heartbreaking penalty shoot-out defeat to Italy at Wembley.

Rice was also at the national stadium when the Lionesses made history by becoming the first England team – men or women – to win a major trophy since the 1966 World Cup, beating Germany in July’s Euro 2022 final.

The 23-year-old midfielder now has his sights set on a second major title of the calendar year for England, with the World Cup set to get under way in November.

“Definitely (it would be special to lift the World Cup),” Rice told the PA news agency.

“We got so close as a team (at Euro 2020) and then to see the women win it… I was (at Wembley) myself and it was so special to see how the country came together.”

England have struggled for form in recent months, failing to win any of their four Nations League matches to leave them on the brink of relegation from Group A3 with just two points.

Rice hailed how the country rallied around the Lionesses
Rice hailed how the country rallied around the Lionesses (Nick Potts/PA)

However, Rice believes the players know that performance levels must be raised ahead of next month’s trip to Italy and a home clash with Germany which will be their first match at Wembley since March.

England have drawn with Italy and lost to Hungary at Molineux since their last outing at their traditional home.

“I feel like it’s good to go around the smaller stadiums in the country so those fan-bases can see us,” Rice said.

“Obviously it wasn’t the results we wanted, but the lads know that we need to raise the standards and we can do that in September, which is a positive sign.”

England celebrate winning Euro 2022
England’s women won Euro 2022 in July (Jonathan Brady/PA)

On the upcoming encounters with Italy and Germany, he added: “Two massive games, games that you want to play in as an international player, (especially the one) here at Wembley and another chance to keep pushing in the Nations League, so we want to do well.”

England drew 1-1 with Germany when the sides met at the Allianz Arena in June and Rice reckons testing themselves against teams of that calibre will serve them well in Qatar.

“(It’s a) massive (game), you want to test yourself against the best,” he said.

“In the World Cup, if you get through the group it’s obviously knockout games and then you’re playing against the best teams in the world, so you need to test yourself against the best and beat the best to win the tournament.”

:: Declan Rice was speaking to PA after teaming up with EE on the Connected Club Cup, a new Esports FIFA competition which saw grassroots gamers across England battle it out to become the Connected Club Cup champion.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Eintracht Frankfurt’s Kevin Trapp has turned down a move to Manchester United (Mike Egerton/PA)
I’ve decided to stay at Eintracht – Kevin Trapp turns down Manchester United
Matt Clarke has joined Middlesbrough on a three-year deal (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Matt Clarke’s desire to play takes him from Brighton to Middlesbrough
Michael O’Neill was appointed Stoke boss in November 2019 (Martin Rickett/PA).
Stoke sack Michael O’Neill after poor start to the season
Hatters skipper Sonny Bradley was absent from the squad at Swansea because of a personal issue (Leila Coker/PA)
Luton captain Sonny Bradley could feature against Sheffield United
Tom Pidcock is the favourite going into this weekend’s UCI Mountain Bike World Championships in Les Gets (Red Bull)
‘I can’t take winning for granted’ says Tom Pidcock ahead of World Championships
Jill Scott has decided to hang up her boots, but wants to stay involved in football (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Jill Scott: It will be impossible to move away from football now I’m retired
Six British sides will be among the 32 teams in Europe’s premier club competition (Adam Davy/PA)
British clubs await fate as Champions League draw takes place
Jack Draper (pictured) defeated Dominic Thiem (Paul Chiasson/AP)
Jack Draper hopes to take confidence from impressive victory over Dominic Thiem
Ajax striker Antony is wanted by Manchester United (Michael Regan/PA)
Football rumours: Ajax want £84m from Manchester United for Antony transfer
US-based veteran Jess Fishlock (right) has been recalled as Wales attempt to reach the Women’s World Cup play-offs in October (Nick Potts/PA)
Jess Fishlock recalled for Wales’ crucial World Cup qualifiers

More from Press and Journal

Harbour Energy chief executive Linda Cook
North Sea giant Harbour Energy sanctions two new projects as profits surge
0
Police.
Man taken to hospital after being found injured in Portlethen
Unite members outside the Highland Council roads depot in Alness. Picture by Ross Hempseed
Unite says talks with the Scottish Government were 'constructive' but decline request to stop…
0
Castlebay in Barra. Photo by Andrew Milligan/PA.
Western Isles medical practice taken over by health board after its GP leaves
0
To go with story by Chris Cromar. Missing man Edwin Gibson Picture shows; Edwin Gibson. N/A. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; Unknown
Aberdeen man with connections to Fraserburgh reported missing
Argyll and the islands is one of three areas of the Highlands and Islands planned as repopulation zones.
Repopulation zone could be 'call to action' to help stem loss of people from…
1