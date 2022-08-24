Crawley had ‘no right’ to sign player of James Balagizi’s calibre – Kevin Betsy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Crawley had ‘no right’ to sign player of James Balagizi’s calibre – Kevin Betsy

By Press Association
August 24, 2022, 12:11 pm
James Balagizi claimed Crawley’s second goal against Fulham (Steven Paston/PA)
James Balagizi claimed Crawley’s second goal against Fulham (Steven Paston/PA)

Kevin Betsy admits Crawley had “no right” to sign a player of James Balagizi’s quality after the Liverpool loanee helped humiliate Premier League Fulham in the Carabao Cup.

Reds boss Betsy convinced 18-year-old Balagizi to swap Anfield for a season in Sky Bet League Two having worked with him at youth level with England.

The talented midfielder shone in Tuesday evening’s 2-0 second-round victory over the Cottagers, claiming his side’s second goal and causing constant problems for Marco Silva’s embarrassed visitors.

“I’ve known James a long time, I worked with him with England when he was 15, so I know the family,” said Betsy, who coached England at Under-15, 16, 17 and 18 level.

“These are the things when your connections are able to bring a player like him to the football club. We had no right really to be signing a player of his quality.

“But the relationship that we have and the trust Liverpool have in us as coaches to give their players to us and allow them to flourish and progress speaks volumes for what we know we can do with young players.

“James, hopefully he’s going to have a fantastic career going forward, and this is the early steps of understanding men’s football and he’s doing a really good job.”

Kevin Betsy, who was appointed Crawley boss in June, has strong ties to Fulham
Kevin Betsy, who was appointed Crawley boss in June, has strong ties to Fulham (Steven Paston/PA)

England Under-19 international Balagizi now has three goals for the season after adding to captain Tom Nichols’ opener on a memorable night at Broadfield Stadium.

Victory over the Cottagers was Crawley’s third Premier League scalp in four seasons following cup victories over Norwich and Leeds and provides a much-needed boost after a winless start to their league campaign.

The stunning cup upset, over a club ranked 84 places higher in the football pyramid, also had additional significance for Betsy.

He began his professional playing days at Craven Cottage before returning to launch his coaching career with the west London club’s youth sides.

“Fulham has been an amazing club to me,” said the 44-year-old, who managed Arsenal Under-23s last term following his various England roles.

“They’ve helped me so much in my career. They gave me my first chance in professional football as a young kid. I was playing for Woking part-time and Fulham signed me as a pro.

“I had an amazing three years there, getting promoted a couple of times. I owe them so much.

“To go back as a coach and to give back to the club was amazing. They’ve helped me in my coaching journey. Without them I wouldn’t be standing here talking to you.”

Fulham boss Silva made 10 changes in West Sussex, a decision which quickly backfired.

His experimental starting XI, which still contained the likes of Shane Duffy, Kevin Mbabu, Joe Bryan, Tom Cairney, Nathaniel Chalobah and £16million debutant Issa Diop, had no answer to Crawley’s greater desire.

“I take responsibility for the changes,” said the Portuguese. “I thought they were the best options for the game.

“Some came in and gave their maximum. Some came in and gave their maximum and it wasn’t enough. Something we have to keep working on is mentality.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Eintracht Frankfurt’s Kevin Trapp has turned down a move to Manchester United (Mike Egerton/PA)
I’ve decided to stay at Eintracht – Kevin Trapp turns down Manchester United
Matt Clarke has joined Middlesbrough on a three-year deal (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Matt Clarke’s desire to play takes him from Brighton to Middlesbrough
Michael O’Neill was appointed Stoke boss in November 2019 (Martin Rickett/PA).
Stoke sack Michael O’Neill after poor start to the season
Hatters skipper Sonny Bradley was absent from the squad at Swansea because of a personal issue (Leila Coker/PA)
Luton captain Sonny Bradley could feature against Sheffield United
Tom Pidcock is the favourite going into this weekend’s UCI Mountain Bike World Championships in Les Gets (Red Bull)
‘I can’t take winning for granted’ says Tom Pidcock ahead of World Championships
Jill Scott has decided to hang up her boots, but wants to stay involved in football (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Jill Scott: It will be impossible to move away from football now I’m retired
Six British sides will be among the 32 teams in Europe’s premier club competition (Adam Davy/PA)
British clubs await fate as Champions League draw takes place
Jack Draper (pictured) defeated Dominic Thiem (Paul Chiasson/AP)
Jack Draper hopes to take confidence from impressive victory over Dominic Thiem
Ajax striker Antony is wanted by Manchester United (Michael Regan/PA)
Football rumours: Ajax want £84m from Manchester United for Antony transfer
US-based veteran Jess Fishlock (right) has been recalled as Wales attempt to reach the Women’s World Cup play-offs in October (Nick Potts/PA)
Jess Fishlock recalled for Wales’ crucial World Cup qualifiers

More from Press and Journal

Harbour Energy chief executive Linda Cook
North Sea giant Harbour Energy sanctions two new projects as profits surge
0
Police.
Man taken to hospital after being found injured in Portlethen
Unite members outside the Highland Council roads depot in Alness. Picture by Ross Hempseed
Unite says talks with the Scottish Government were 'constructive' but decline request to stop…
0
Castlebay in Barra. Photo by Andrew Milligan/PA.
Western Isles medical practice taken over by health board after its GP leaves
0
To go with story by Chris Cromar. Missing man Edwin Gibson Picture shows; Edwin Gibson. N/A. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; Unknown
Aberdeen man with connections to Fraserburgh reported missing
Argyll and the islands is one of three areas of the Highlands and Islands planned as repopulation zones.
Repopulation zone could be 'call to action' to help stem loss of people from…
1