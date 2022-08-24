Benjamin Mendy told rape victim ‘don’t worry, it’s small’, court hears

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Benjamin Mendy told rape victim ‘don’t worry, it’s small’, court hears

By Press Association
August 24, 2022, 2:25 pm Updated: August 24, 2022, 2:45 pm
Benjamin Mendy arriving at Chester Crown Court (David Rawcliffe/PA)
Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy told a woman “it’s small, don’t worry” before a rape lasting “20 seconds”, a court has heard.

In a police interview played to Chester Crown Court on Wednesday, the alleged victim said the Frenchman tried to “debate” her into having sex after getting her alone at a gathering at his mansion – The Spinney in Mottram St Andrew, Cheshire – in July 2021.

Despite giving him “every excuse”, she said her protests “didn’t phase him” and she had to “give in”, the court heard.

The woman said she “felt dirty” and used most of a pack of baby wipes to try to clean herself after the incident, the jury heard.

She did not report the rape to police until being contacted by officers after other allegations surfaced because “it was like one word against another” and that she was “really scared”, adding: “These people have power whether you like it or not”, the court heard.

Benjamin Mendy arriving at Chester Crown Court, where he is accused of eight counts of rape, one count of sexual assault and one count of attempted rape, relating to seven women (David Rawcliffe/PA)

Recalling the alleged incident in a recorded police interview, which was played to a jury, she said she had been invited to Mendy’s home where people were drinking and playing games.

But as she was about to leave he took her into the cinema room at the house alone where they talked and began kissing before he pulled his underwear down.

She said: “I was just like, ‘I don’t want to do anything, I don’t know you’.

“He said, ‘it’s small, don’t worry’ and all this.

“I was sat on a beanbag and he was standing in front of me holding himself. I felt like I had given him every excuse to get out of the situation…

“It didn’t phase him, it’s like nothing I said got through to him and it’s like arguing with a brick wall.”

The woman explained to the court how she didn’t know other guests at the party well and didn’t feel she could just walk away.

She continued: “When I sat on that beanbag and I ended up having to like give in. There was nothing more I could do.

“Within 20 seconds it was over.”

Following the alleged rape, she said she “didn’t know how to process what had just happened” and “felt so by myself”, the court heard.

Benjamin Mendy joined Manchester City from Monaco in 2017 (Nick Potts/PA)

Mendy denies eight counts of rape, one count of attempted rape, and one count of sexual assault against seven young women.

Co-accused Louis Saha Matturie, 41, the footballer’s friend and fixer, allegedly had the job of finding young women for sex.

Both men say that if any sex did take place it was consensual.

Prosecutors allege Mendy is a “predator” who “turned the pursuit of women for sex into a game”.

The trial continues.

