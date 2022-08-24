Celtic braced for Champions League glamour games ahead of group-stage draw

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Celtic braced for Champions League glamour games ahead of group-stage draw

By Press Association
August 24, 2022, 2:37 pm Updated: August 24, 2022, 2:39 pm
Ange Postecoglou’s Celtic are in the Champions League draw (Steve Welsh/PA)
Ange Postecoglou’s Celtic are in the Champions League draw (Steve Welsh/PA)

Excitement levels are high in the Celtic camp as Ange Postecoglou’s side prepare to learn their Champions League group-stage opponents on Thursday.

The draw in Istanbul takes place from 5pm BST, with the Hoops set to be in pot four and guaranteed a formidable section alongside Europe’s elite clubs.

The Scottish champions are back in the group phase for the first time since 2017, when they picked up just three points from their six matches against Anderlecht, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich, while under the charge of Brendan Rodgers.

Celtic v Heart of Midlothian – cinch Premiership – Celtic Park
Celtic have started the Scottish Premiership season with four straight wins (Steve Welsh/PA)

Postecoglou’s side are likely to face a similarly demanding but glamorous set of fixtures this time, with the top three pots loaded with high-calibre sides.

Pot one includes defending champions Real Madrid, whom Celtic captain Callum McGregor said last week he would like to be drawn against, as well as Eintracht Frankfurt, who defeated the Hoops’ city rivals Rangers in the Europa League final three months ago.

Manchester City, PSG, Ajax, AC Milan and Bayern – all clubs Celtic have met in the past seven years – are also among the top seeds, alongside Porto, who defeated the Parkhead outfit in the 2003 UEFA Cup final.

Celtic v Heart of Midlothian – cinch Premiership – Celtic Park
Callum McGregor would welcome a chance to face Real Madrid (Steve Welsh/PA)

The potential options from pot two are English trio Chelsea, Liverpool and Tottenham, Spanish clubs Barcelona, Atletico Madrid and Sevilla, plus German outfit RB Leipzig and Serie A giants Juventus.

Pot three is set to include Italian pair Napoli and Inter Milan, German sides Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen, Portuguese duo Benfica and Sporting as well as Austria’s FC Salzburg and Ukraine’s sole remaining contestants, Shakhtar Donetsk.

The Hoops, who were eliminated in the qualifying rounds in each of the previous four years, went straight into this season’s group stage as a result of Scotland’s improved UEFA coefficient ranking.

The first round of fixtures take place on 6/7 September.

