Dean Elgar has no intention of letting Ollie Robinson ‘intimidate’ South Africa

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Dean Elgar has no intention of letting Ollie Robinson ‘intimidate’ South Africa

By Press Association
August 24, 2022, 2:49 pm
Dean Elgar approached the question of England’s selection with an unexpectedly spiky manner (Nigel French/PA)
Dean Elgar approached the question of England’s selection with an unexpectedly spiky manner (Nigel French/PA)

South Africa captain Dean Elgar has no intention of letting Ollie Robinson’s return “intimidate” his side, insisting his own attack are more than ready to reprise their match-winning efforts at Emirates Old Trafford.

England captain Ben Stokes confirmed Robinson’s recall to the side during his post-match press conference, suggesting the 6ft 5in seamer would be able to cause problems with extra bounce on a pitch that traditionally offers good carry.

If the surface does prove lively, that will also interest a Proteas attack that boasts more pace and hostility and rolled England over twice in last week’s innings victory at Lord’s.

Dean Elgar during a nets session
Dean Elgar is expecting a response from England (Nigel French/PA)

Even so, Elgar approached the question of England’s selection with an unexpectedly spiky manner.

“I love the mind games, really enjoy it. If there’s going to be extra pace and bounce, I’m pretty sure our fast bowlers are going to get that out of the wicket,” he said.

“I’m pretty sure England have made the change for their own reasons. It doesn’t change the way I want to see us play the game and it definitely doesn’t intimidate me.

“He’s in the XI for a reason and he’s playing for England, so he’s a pretty good bowler. But it’s interesting that they’ve gone away from (Matthew) Potts, considering he’s had a really good summer for them.

“Our bowlers are leading our pack at the moment and are extremely hungry for success. I reckon they can get much better. They had a brilliant game and they’re still pretty fresh, which is nice for my part.”

After wrapping up victory inside three days last week, the Proteas know one more push would be enough to land the series, but Elgar is expecting a response from the hosts.

“We know it’s going to be a lot tougher, England were hurt and I know they are coming back with vengeance against us,” said the opener.

“The scoreboard is on nought again now, we have to start again. What happened in the first Test was something pretty amazing for us. Our hunger was up there and our hunger is still there. That’s not going anywhere and we’re driving a hard message on that.

“It’s difficult to read the future, I really wish I could, but I really hope the second Test goes the same way as the first.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Leigh Wood walked out at the City Ground with his WBA featherweight title in March (Isaac Parkin/PA)
WBA featherweight champion Leigh Wood to fight Mauricio Lara in Nottingham
Eric Bailly has joined Marseille on loan from Manchester United (Francesco Scaccianoce/PA)
Eric Bailly joins Marseille on loan from Manchester United
Franco Foda is preparing to face Hearts (Nick Potts/PA)
Franco Foda confident FC Zurich can handle everything Hearts throw at them
Ben Stokes will not change his approach (Nigel French/PA)
Be brave in everything you do – England skipper Ben Stokes will keep attacking
Tyson Fury and Angelique Kerber (Bradley Collyer/Steven Paston/PA)
Fury sets deadline and Kerber announces pregnancy – Wednesday’s sporting social
Rory McIlroy is bidding to win the FedEx Cup for the third time in Atlanta (Jane Barlow/PA)
Rory McIlroy hoping to ‘finish the PGA Tour season on a high’
Callum Davidson is planning more new signings (Robert Perry/PA)
Callum Davidson hopes to add ‘couple more’ new faces to St Johnstone squad
PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
LIV Golf rebels are not welcome back – PGA Tour commissioner
David Moyes admitted he has lost count of the number of players West Ham have bid for (Mike Egerton/PA)
David Moyes: You would burst out laughing if you knew who West Ham have…
Robbie Neilson is eyeing the Europa group stage (Steve Welsh/PA)
Robbie Neilson hopes full house can roar Hearts to Europa League play-off win

More from Press and Journal

Ukrainians gathered in Aberdeen to celebrate national Independence Day. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.
Tear-stained Ukrainians mark Independence Day in Aberdeen while remembering those at home
0
The Kessock Bridge at Inverness.
Kessock Bridge in Inverness was closed due to 'concern for a person'
0
Singer Elaine Lennon will play at 10 venues on her Scottish tour. Supplied by Elaine Lennon.
Singer Elaine Lennon to play at Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Highland venues on tour
0
The Northern Meeting Piping Competition will have the best pipers in the world attending. Photo: The Northern Meeting Piping Competition.
The Northern Meeting Piping Competition launches first-ever live stream
0
Wick Lifeboat rescued a stranded fisherman.
Wick lifeboat rescues stranded fisherman after his engine breaks down
0
Deputy First Minister John Swinney
GERS report: Does John Swinney's take on Scotland's finances match reality?