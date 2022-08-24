Callum Davidson hopes to add ‘couple more’ new faces to St Johnstone squad

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Callum Davidson hopes to add ‘couple more’ new faces to St Johnstone squad

By Press Association
August 24, 2022, 5:37 pm
Callum Davidson is planning more new signings (Robert Perry/PA)
Callum Davidson is planning more new signings (Robert Perry/PA)

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson plans to add “a couple more” new faces before the transfer window closes next Thursday.

The Perth boss has already overseen a significant overhaul of his squad this summer and is happy with how things are shaping up, but he remains keen to sign further reinforcements.

“I’m still hunting for a couple more players,” he said. “We’re always in constant dialogue with agents and players but we’ll only bring somebody in if I feel it will help the team going forward.

“Fingers crossed we can get a couple more additions to help the team. The squad’s pretty good where it is but one or two positive additions will help massively.”

Davidson reported positive news on the injury front, with long-term absentees David Wotherspoon and Tony Gallacher ready to return to training.

Midfielder Wotherspoon has been sidelined since November with an ACL injury, while left-back Gallacher has been out since early April with a fracture in his leg.

“David and Tony will probably start training this week,” said Davidson. “That’s great news for everybody because they’ve been out for a while.”

Striker Chris Kane, who has been out since January, has undergone a “clean-up” operation to try to fix his knee injury, while Davidson reported “a lot of positives” with regard to left-back Callum Booth’s bid to return following several months of Achilles trouble.

“Chris has been struggling a little bit with his knee so he is going for a clean-up which hopefully will solve that,” said Davidson.

“With Callum, there have been a lot of positives in the last couple of weeks and I think he’ll slowly be returning to training soon as well.”

