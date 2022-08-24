Be brave in everything you do – England skipper Ben Stokes will keep attacking

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Be brave in everything you do – England skipper Ben Stokes will keep attacking

By Press Association
August 24, 2022, 6:03 pm
Ben Stokes will not change his approach (Nigel French/PA)
Ben Stokes will not change his approach (Nigel French/PA)

England captain Ben Stokes has vowed to keep swinging for the fences against South Africa, insisting the day has not yet arrived to “mellow down”.

Since taking over as Test skipper at the start of the summer Stokes has demanded his side play a proactive, ultra-aggressive style of cricket and has made a point of leading from the front.

His commitment to going on the attack has brought mixed results, with a top score of 75 not out in eight knocks, but an innings defeat by the Proteas at Lord’s last week has not shaken his belief.

The 31-year-old accepts that circumstances may eventually bring out a more cautious side in him, but do not expect to see it in the coming days at Emirates Old Trafford.

Ben Stokes
Ben Stokes is enjoying England’s environment (Nigel French/PA)

“Being the leader, I would never ask my team to do something I wouldn’t. There’s a bigger picture to it, if that makes sense,” he said.

“I’m sure there will come a time when it does have to mellow down a little bit but at this time, right now, I feel I’ve got a big responsibility to be the person hitting that message home. Be brave in everything you do.

“I want people watching going ‘he’s able to go out and do that in a difficult situation’.

“Even when we’re ahead I want to put even more pressure on them, for me that’s what it is.”

England’s final net session took place against a backdrop of a playlist populated by soft rock and retro pop, seemingly at the prompting of head coach Brendon McCullum, with Stokes giving a qualified thumbs up.

“There was a couple of songs where I have to walk over and skip, but there was a real good vibe at training,” he said.

“Sometimes nets can feel empty, lads just running in to bowl and batters batting, but having that stuff on in the background relaxes that mood a bit.

“It gets conversation going. We had nineties stuff on and were asking how Tres (batting coach Marcus Trescothick) would have danced to it in his pomp. It’s a really good environment.”

Stokes adopted a sterner tone when discussing perceived criticisms of his side, jabbing at those who have taken aim at the heavy manner of the Lord’s setback.

Offering a staunch defence of his team, including struggling openers Zak Crawley and Alex Lees, he said: “I look back on the first five games with me in charge, we’ve won four and lost one.

“We’ve got one of the most destructive middle orders in the world currently right now. We’ve got a spinner (Jack Leach) who’s taken 10 wickets at Headingley.

“For someone who apparently before that was not good enough to be an international spinner, he’s proved people wrong.

“We’ve got Jimmy Anderson and Broady who are ‘dinosaurs’ and they look like they’re enjoying every single minute they’re out there; they’re buying into a new way of playing even though they’ve been through a lot of different eras of cricket.

“We’ve got Ollie Pope who looks everything like a Test number three at the moment.

Zak Crawley
Zak Crawley has struggled for runs lately (Adam Davy/PA)

“Yes, the openers may feel under pressure but the thing I love about those two is even though they do want to be scoring more runs and contributing more, they’re brave enough and are buying into the team ethos.

“Something that I admire very much about those two young men is that they’re able to take themselves away from any sort of individual goals there may be and understand that the goals of the team are a lot bigger than the individual.

“I see nothing but positivity to come out of these five games even though the last game didn’t go well.

“If people can sit back and think about what I’ve just said they might think better about the position.”

