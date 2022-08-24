WBA featherweight champion Leigh Wood to fight Mauricio Lara in Nottingham

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

WBA featherweight champion Leigh Wood to fight Mauricio Lara in Nottingham

By Press Association
August 24, 2022, 9:33 pm
Leigh Wood walked out at the City Ground with his WBA featherweight title in March (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Leigh Wood walked out at the City Ground with his WBA featherweight title in March (Isaac Parkin/PA)

WBA featherweight champion Leigh Wood will be back fighting in Nottingham on September 24 when he defends his title against Mauricio Lara but the bout will not take place at the City Ground.

Forest fan Wood (26-2, 16KOs) set his sights on fighting at his home football club after he produced a brutal 12th-round stoppage of Michael Conlan in March.

Wood’s successful defence of his WBA belt occurred at a sold-out Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham and that same venue will host his 29th professional bout.

Lara will be in England for a third time after he was involved in two memorable fights with Josh Warrington in 2021, stunning the Leeds boxer in the first at Wembley Arena before the second at Headingley Stadium in September ended in a technical draw due to a nasty cut over the left eye of the Mexican.

“I maybe have a handful of fights left and I want them to be my biggest,” revealed Wood, who turned 34 at the start of August.

“I want to be tested. I’m filling arenas now and I want to keep that momentum going. Every fight should be a step forward, not backwards.

“Mauricio Lara is dangerous but high risk high reward, I’m confident I can do what Josh Warrington couldn’t do and get the job done.”

Leigh Wood
Leigh Wood will fight again in September (Zac Goodwin/PA)

A bout between Wood and WBA champion Leo Santa Cruz was speculated after his March victory but failed to materialise while Warrington, who appeared open to fighting his compatriot at the City Ground, is set to defend his IBF belt later in the year before a potential clash between the pair in 2023.

Matchroom promotor Eddie Hearn said: “This is an unbelievable fight and Leigh Wood has massive cojones for stepping up to the plate again in Nottingham.

“Last time out he gave us one of the most dramatic fights for many years and fans can expect all the drama again on September 24.

“It’s a huge card with Terri Harper stepping up the divisions attempting to become a two division champion against Hannah Rankin and a brilliant Yorkshire derby for the IBO title between Maxi Hughes and Kid Galahad with lots more to be announced. Expect another incredible atmosphere at the Nottingham Arena.”

Lara, known as Bronco, was last in action in March when he beat Emilio Sanchez with a third-round knockout to earn a 24th win out of 27 fights.

He said: “I’m very excited. This is the opportunity that I have worked so hard for and I am not going to miss it.

“I am aware that Leigh Wood is a great fighter, but no one is going to take away the possibility of me becoming a world champion. I’m going to England for the third time and it’s like I’m fighting at home.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Eintracht Frankfurt’s Kevin Trapp has turned down a move to Manchester United (Mike Egerton/PA)
I’ve decided to stay at Eintracht – Kevin Trapp turns down Manchester United
Matt Clarke has joined Middlesbrough on a three-year deal (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Matt Clarke’s desire to play takes him from Brighton to Middlesbrough
Michael O’Neill was appointed Stoke boss in November 2019 (Martin Rickett/PA).
Stoke sack Michael O’Neill after poor start to the season
Hatters skipper Sonny Bradley was absent from the squad at Swansea because of a personal issue (Leila Coker/PA)
Luton captain Sonny Bradley could feature against Sheffield United
Tom Pidcock is the favourite going into this weekend’s UCI Mountain Bike World Championships in Les Gets (Red Bull)
‘I can’t take winning for granted’ says Tom Pidcock ahead of World Championships
Jill Scott has decided to hang up her boots, but wants to stay involved in football (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Jill Scott: It will be impossible to move away from football now I’m retired
Six British sides will be among the 32 teams in Europe’s premier club competition (Adam Davy/PA)
British clubs await fate as Champions League draw takes place
Jack Draper (pictured) defeated Dominic Thiem (Paul Chiasson/AP)
Jack Draper hopes to take confidence from impressive victory over Dominic Thiem
Ajax striker Antony is wanted by Manchester United (Michael Regan/PA)
Football rumours: Ajax want £84m from Manchester United for Antony transfer
US-based veteran Jess Fishlock (right) has been recalled as Wales attempt to reach the Women’s World Cup play-offs in October (Nick Potts/PA)
Jess Fishlock recalled for Wales’ crucial World Cup qualifiers

More from Press and Journal

Harbour Energy chief executive Linda Cook
North Sea giant Harbour Energy sanctions two new projects as profits surge
0
Police.
Man taken to hospital after being found injured in Portlethen
Unite members outside the Highland Council roads depot in Alness. Picture by Ross Hempseed
Unite says talks with the Scottish Government were 'constructive' but decline request to stop…
0
Castlebay in Barra. Photo by Andrew Milligan/PA.
Western Isles medical practice taken over by health board after its GP leaves
0
To go with story by Chris Cromar. Missing man Edwin Gibson Picture shows; Edwin Gibson. N/A. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; Unknown
Aberdeen man with connections to Fraserburgh reported missing
Argyll and the islands is one of three areas of the Highlands and Islands planned as repopulation zones.
Repopulation zone could be 'call to action' to help stem loss of people from…
1