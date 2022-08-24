Brighton progress to third round with victory at Forest Green

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Brighton progress to third round with victory at Forest Green

By Press Association
August 24, 2022, 9:55 pm
Brighton were made to work hard for their win by Forest Green (Adam Davy/PA)
Brighton were made to work hard for their win by Forest Green (Adam Davy/PA)

Brighton ensured they would not be victims of a Carabao Cup upset with a 3-0 win at Forest Green.

Deniz Undav marked his full debut with a goal while strikes from Steve Alzate and Evan Ferguson sealed the second-round win at the New Lawn on Wednesday.

But the scoreline somewhat flattered the visitors and they were made to fight by resolute Rovers with Jason Steele denying Josh March and Kyle McAllister.

Graham Potter made 11 changes from Sunday’s 2-0 win at West Ham and there was little early rhythm from the Seagulls.

League One Rovers pressed without any end product and were unable to test Steele before Brighton came close when Undav’s flick from Julio Enciso’s corner bounced off the post after 27 minutes.

That chance aside, the hosts were cool at the back and, in truth, Brighton rarely looked like finding a route through until Undav struck eight minutes before the break.

The Seagulls managed to wriggle behind Rovers for the first time and Undav latched onto Ferguson’s ball to hold off Oliver Casey and fire in.

If that was harsh on the hosts a second, which came in first-half injury time, was even harder for them to take as Alzate scored his first goal for 18 months.

The midfielder collected the ball and drilled into the bottom corner from 20 yards to give Forest Green – who were never outclassed – a mountain to climb.

Steele superbly denied March after Baily Cargill’s excellent pass sent McAllister away just after the break.

Undav wasted a fine chance for a third when he headed wide after 64 minutes and Brighton needed to ride out some uncomfortable moments as Forest Green pushed to find a way back.

It needed Steele to be alert to stop McAllister from making it a nervy finish when he denied the substitute after he burst through with four minutes left.

Yet Brighton added gloss to the scoreline when Ferguson squeezed in his first Seagulls goal in injury time.

