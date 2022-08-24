Chris Wood bags winner as Newcastle avoid upset at Tranmere

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Chris Wood bags winner as Newcastle avoid upset at Tranmere

By Press Association
August 24, 2022, 10:05 pm
Chris Wood netted the winner for Newcastle at Tranmere (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Chris Wood spared Newcastle’s blushes as a second-string side hit back from a goal down to see off League Two Tranmere 2-1 in the Carabao Cup.

A slick passing move ended with Elliott Nevitt slotting beyond Newcastle goalkeeper Karl Darlow, one of 10 changes from the 3-3 Premier League draw against Manchester City as only Joe Willock was retained.

But Jamaal Lascelles and Wood scored either side of half-time from set-pieces to hand Newcastle a hard-fought second-round win at a raucous Prenton Park in the first match between these clubs since February 2000.

While Eddie Howe made wholesale changes following a spirited result at the weekend, there was still enough quality in Newcastle’s line-up, with £25million January signing Wood leading the line in his first start of the season.

It was Tranmere, who have collected just four points from their first five league fixtures, who settled quickest as they took a shock 21st-minute lead thanks to a one-touch passing routine that would not have looked out of place in the top flight.

Newcastle’s defenders were dragged out of position and Lee O’Connor’s clever through ball allowed Josh Dacres-Cogley to burst into the box before squaring for Nevitt to get beyond Lascelles and score.

The visitors’ mood would not have been improved when Emil Krafth had to be stretchered off in the 39th minute but his replacement Kieran Trippier made an instant impact.

Moments after being introduced, the England full-back’s corner to the back post saw Lascelles equalise at the second attempt, coolly netting on the rebound after his initial header was blocked on the line.

Another Trippier corner in the 52nd minute, this time to the near post, was glanced beyond Tranmere custodian Mateusz Hewelt by Wood to the delight of a sizeable travelling contingent.

Joelinton, Sven Botman and Bruno Guimaraes were introduced to try to nullify Tranmere, who unsettled Newcastle towards the end without creating anything to really trouble their opponents.

Botman had a header tipped over but it mattered little as Newcastle maintained their unbeaten start to the campaign.

