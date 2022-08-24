Rangers beat PSV Eindhoven to secure Champions League football

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sport

Rangers beat PSV Eindhoven to secure Champions League football

By Press Association
August 24, 2022, 10:17 pm Updated: August 24, 2022, 10:21 pm
Antonio Colak scored for Rangers (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Antonio Colak scored for Rangers (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Antonio Colak scored the winner as Rangers beat PSV Eindhoven 1-0 to reach the Champions League for the first time in 12 years.

After a 2-2 draw against the Dutch side in the first leg of the play-off at Ibrox last week, another absorbing encounter was played out in the Philips Stadium.

In a game that swung to and fro at times, Colak tapped into the empty net on the hour mark for his fifth goal in six matches before the Light Blues held out for a 3-2 aggregate win.

The Croatia striker had scored twice to help loan side Malmo knock Rangers out of the Champions League qualifiers last season but he repaid his current employers and then some following his move from PAOK as his side made it to the promised land for the first time since 2010.

Rangers and Celtic will be in Thursday’s Champions League draw for the first time since 2007/08.

Most of the pre-match discussion and debate was about the absence of Alfredo Morelos but in-form Colak, who has been keeping the Colombia striker on the bench, led the line again.

The visitors showed one change from the first leg with midfielder Glen Kamara in for Steve Davis.

PSV boss Ruud van Nistelrooy, a former Netherlands team-mate of Giovanni Van Bronckhorst, kept the same team from Glasgow.

The Rangers boss revealed a request for the kick-off to be put back after PSV fans had surrounded Rangers’ team bus and delayed them getting into the ground was rebuffed.

Rangers celebrate
Rangers got the job done in Holland (Zac Goodwin/PA)

The raucous home fans enjoyed the early stages where the Dutch side looked slick and confident.

However, Rangers steadied and, in a 13th-minute break, attacker Ryan Kent had a drive saved by keeper PSV keeper Walter Benitez.

The Light Blues grew in confidence and in the 25th minute, after an assured build-up, Malik Tillman set up midfielder John Lundstram who fired just wide.

PSV came back to life, however, and captain Luuk de Jong just missed a cross from Jordan Teze 10 yards from goal before the unmarked Ibrahim Sangare head a Cody Gakpo corner over the bar.

Antonio Colak celebrates
Antonio Colak netted the winner (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Rangers wobbled all the way to the interval.

Three minutes from the break De Jong got away from defender Connor Goldson but his close-range effort was well saved by Jon McLaughlin and just moments later Gakpo fired over the bar from 16 yards with the keeper well off his line.

Xavi Simons replaced the injured De Jong for the start of the second half and the home side resumed control.

The Light Blues struggled to break free but when they did in the 55th minute Tom Lawrence cracked the crossbar with a thunderous 20-yard drive and Rangers came again moments later with even greater effect.

When Tillman robbed the dithering Andre Ramalho inside the PSV box after the defender had taken a risky pass from keeper Benitez, he had the easiest of tasks to roll the ball to Colak to knock into an empty net.

PSV roared back with increasing desperation but after a Rangers break Benitez was forced into a good save from Tillman’s drive.

Rangers had to defend for their lives in the final stages and Philipp Max missed the target with a drive while McLaughlin made a brilliant save from Gakpo.

Scott Arfield, Scott Wright and Fashion Sakala came on and helped the visitors see out the nervy ending to get back among the big boys of European football.

