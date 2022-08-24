Luis Sinisterra ‘has to continue working’ if he wants first Premier League start

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Luis Sinisterra ‘has to continue working’ if he wants first Premier League start

By Press Association
August 24, 2022, 11:05 pm
Luis Sinisterra, left, marked his full Leeds debut with a superb opening goal (Tim Goode/PA)
Luis Sinisterra, left, marked his full Leeds debut with a superb opening goal (Tim Goode/PA)

Luis Sinisterra may have to wait for his first Premier League start after an impressive full debut in Leeds’ Carabao Cup win against Barnsley.

That is the verdict of Leeds assistant head coach Rene Maric after Sinisterra scored and had a hand in two other goals in his first competitive start for the club in their 3-1 second-round victory.

Maric said: “Obviously we have other players at our disposal too, who played really well in the last games, so he’s for sure in the competition.

“But we have a really good squad, a really good roster in terms of the depth and it will be hard for him if the others keep it up like they have so far.”

Sinisterra curled a brilliant opening goal into the top corner and won a first-half penalty, which was converted by Mateusz Klich to put Leeds 2-0 up.

The Colombia winger’s deflected cross in the second half set up Klich for Leeds’ third after Barnsley skipper Mads Andersen had reduced the deficit.

“He’s a great player, he’s a great guy, so we’re really happy he was able to return after injury,” Maric said.

“The way he trains, the way he behaves – he’s a great presence in the locker room. There’s a lot to come from him, but he still has to continue working.”

Barnsley, relegated to Sky Bet League One last season, made a real fight of it after a much-changed Leeds side – head coach Jesse Marsch made nine changes – threatened to blow them away.

Reds midfielder Callum Styles saw his first-half penalty hit a post and felt he should have had another spot-kick in the second period.

Maric added: “The performance in general was good, but we could have been better. We were not as consistent over 90 minutes as we wanted to be.

“It was a good performance, but we can improve on certain things.”

Barnsley have won two and lost three of their League One games under new boss Michael Duff, who was appointed following relegation.

Duff said: “Disappointed with the defeat, we’re never happy losing. We started the game really well and after going 2-0 down I thought the response was excellent.

“I think ultimately we’ve been undone by a couple of bits of Premier League quality and a couple of the referee’s decisions haven’t gone our way as well.

“Their first goal was brilliant, whipped into the top corner, and the third goal was an excellent finish as well.”

0