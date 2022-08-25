Pace bowlers give England early control of second Test against South Africa

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sport

Pace bowlers give England early control of second Test against South Africa

By Press Association
August 25, 2022, 1:13 pm Updated: August 25, 2022, 1:22 pm
England’s Ben Stokes (right) looks on in disbelief after taking the wicket of South Africa’s Aiden Markram (David Davies/PA)
England’s Ben Stokes (right) looks on in disbelief after taking the wicket of South Africa’s Aiden Markram (David Davies/PA)

England’s pace attack rattled through South Africa’s top order as the tourists’ decision to bat first at Emirates Old Trafford backfired on the first morning of the second LV= Insurance Test.

Despite skittling England cheaply twice in their innings victory at Lord’s, the tourists spurned the chance to make use of murky conditions in Manchester and paid the price by slumping to 77 for five.

Lancashire local James Anderson got the ball rolling with the initial breakthrough, before Stuart Broad and captain Ben Stokes took two apiece to take a firm grip on the innings.

Anderson, creating history as the first Test cricketer to make 100 appearances at home, was in familiar territory as he opened up from the end that bears his name and got the hosts on the board quickly.

Sarel Erwee had been beaten a handful of times on the outside edge when Anderson swung one back in, clipped the inside of the bat, and had him well caught by the alert Ben Foakes for three.

Stokes broke with convention by pairing Anderson with Robinson, demoting Stuart Broad from his usual new ball duties, and the Sussex seamer made an encouraging start.

England v South Africa – LV= Insurance Test Series – Second Test – Day One – Emirates Old Trafford
Ollie Robinson paid for this no-ball, signalled by umpire Chris Gaffney (David Davies/PA)

He found decent rhythm in his seven-over spell and hit a testing length on his first appearance in seven months, but only had himself to blame for missing out on a wicket. Ollie Pope’s excellent one-handed catch at short-leg looked to have done for Proteas captain Dean Elgar, but Robinson was guilty of over-stepping and was called for a no-ball.

Elgar’s reprieve did not last long, with Broad making up for his belated introduction by snagging the captain’s outside edge for 12. Jonny Bairstow did the rest, snapping up a low chance at third slip.

Broad’s attacking lengths brought him a couple of lbw appeals before another dismissal, Keegan Petersen (21) nicking to Joe Root.

England v South Africa – LV= Insurance Test Series – Second Test – Day One – Emirates Old Trafford
Stuart Broad (left) celebrates with James Anderson after taking the wicket of Keegan Petersen (David Davies/PA)

Three wickets represented a decent return for England but Stokes’ double strike turned a promising session into a dominant one, Aiden Markram top-edging a short ball and Rassie van der Dussen lbw to a tight decision.

South Africa’s woes could have got even worse when Kyle Verreynne under-edged Jack Leach in the last over of the morning, but Foakes could not hang on.

