Lorent Tolaj in contention for Salford debut against Stevenage

Salford have bolstered their attacking options with the loan signing of Lorent Tolaj and he could make his debut in Saturday’s Sky Bet League Two match with Stevenage.

The Brighton forward has joined the Ammies on a season-long loan and is expected to be part of the squad for the visit of Boro, who sit joint-top of the division.

Neil Wood will have to check on Conor McAleny after he sat out last weekend’s defeat at Doncaster with a minor issue but Ash Eastham and Liam Shephard are definitely ruled out.

Elliot Simoes made his first appearance on Saturday since signing from French club Nancy and will hope for more minutes.

Stevenage continued their excellent start to the campaign in midweek with a 1-0 triumph over Peterborough in the Carabao Cup.

David Amoo started the second-round tie having joined the club a day earlier and should be part of the 18-man group in Salford.

Fellow attacker Luke Norris (Achilles) was kept on the bench during Tuesday’s win and will need to be checked on by Steve Evans.

Danny Rose (groin) missed out completely and could remain absent for the clash at Peninsula Stadium.