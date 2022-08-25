Ozan Tufan out of Hull’s game with Coventry

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Playmaker Ozan Tufan is set to miss Hull’s clash with Coventry after suffering a hamstring injury in the defeat at West Brom.

The Turkey international joins forward Allahyar Sayyadmanesh on the sidelines, though new signing Salah-Eddine Oulad M’Hand is in contention for his debut after arriving on loan from Arsenal.

Midfielders Jean Michael Seri and Greg Docherty, winger Dogukan Sinik and full-backs Brandon Fleming and Josh Emmanuel also feature on a lengthy Tigers injury list.

Ryan Longman and Tyler Smith are back in contention but forward Mallik Wilks has left the club to join Sheffield Wednesday.

Coventry’s Gustavo Hamer will miss the game through suspension after being sent off against Millwall last time out.

Fellow midfielder Callum O’Hare has been absent with a hamstring injury and looks unlikely to return in East Yorkshire.

The Sky Blues have not been in action for a fortnight and have yet to play a home game this season after the pitch at the Coventry Building Society Arena suffered damage while hosting the rugby sevens competition at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games, though fixtures will resume from August 31’s clash with Preston after EFL clearance.

Fit-again forward Danny Cashman staked his claim for a first-team place with a midweek brace against Reading Under-21s in a side also featuring Hamer.