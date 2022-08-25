Darrell Clarke may make changes for Port Vale’s visit of Portsmouth

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Will Forrester and Rory Holden will both hope to start when Port Vale host Portsmouth in Sky Bet League One.

Forrester and Holden were on the bench for Vale’s 2-0 win at Burton.

Boss Darrell Clarke made five changes for the Burton trip and could rotate resources once again.

Strikers Ben Garrity and Ellis Harrison should start again however, having bagged the vital goals last weekend.

Portsmouth could be ready to welcome back two long-term absentees this weekend.

Joe Morrell and Denver Hume have been closing in on returns from lengthy injuries, and could be ready to make the squad for the trip north.

Morrell has been out of action with a hernia, while Hume has battled back and calf issues.

Louis Thompson faces an extended absence after breaking his leg.