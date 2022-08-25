England run through South Africa top order at Old Trafford

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
England run through South Africa top order at Old Trafford

By Press Association
August 25, 2022, 4:00 pm
James Anderson, second right, struck twice in two balls after lunch (David Davies/PA)
England’s pace attack rattled through the South Africa line-up as the tourists’ decision to bat first backfired on day one of the second LV= Insurance Test.

Despite skittling England cheaply twice in their innings victory at Lord’s, the tourists spurned the chance to put their hosts in on a murky morning in Manchester and paid the price.

The Proteas folded to 143 for eight by tea, with local hero James Anderson and Stuart Broad claiming three wickets each and captain Ben Stokes chipping in with two in the run-up to lunch.

The familiar English tactic of resorting to short balls against the tail saw the progress stall, as Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje survived the examination in an unbroken stand of 35.

Dean Elgar’s preference for batting allowed Anderson the chance to set the tone on the occasion of his 100th appearance on home soil – the first Test cricketer to reach the landmark – and he obliged with an early breakthrough.

Sarel Erwee was beaten several times in a skittish start and fell for three when Anderson drew one back in, clipping the inside edge and giving Ben Foakes the chance to show his sharp reactions behind the stumps.

Stokes broke with convention by handing Ollie Robinson the new ball, demoting Stuart Broad from his usual duties, and the Sussex seamer made an encouraging start.

He found decent rhythm on his first England outing in seven months, despite going wicketless for 43 runs. But he only had himself to blame for drawing a blank, missing out on Elgar’s scalp after a front-foot no-ball ruled out Ollie Pope’s diving catch at short leg.

Stuart Broad, centre, celebrates the wicket of Dean Elgar, left
Elgar’s reprieve did not last long, with Broad making up for his belated introduction by snagging the captain’s outside edge for 12. Jonny Bairstow did the rest, snapping up a low chance at third slip.

Broad’s attacking lengths brought him a couple of lbw appeals before another dismissal, Keegan Petersen (21) nicking to Joe Root.

Three wickets represented a decent return for England but Stokes’ double strike turned a promising session into a dominant one, Aiden Markram top-edging a short ball and Rassie van der Dussen lbw to a tight decision.

Batting conditions improved after lunch but at 77 for five, considerable ground had already been lost. They appeared to be heading for a swift end when Anderson roared in to pin Simon Harmer and Keshav Maharaj lbw with successive deliveries to leave himself on a hat-trick.

Kagiso Rabada pulls against England
His next delivery snaked down leg and England had just one more success in the rest of the session, Kyle Verreynne caught behind off Broad.

Their habit of serving up a bumper barrage and looking for catches in the deep did not pay off, with Rabada taking on the challenge to make 32no and Nortje keeping him company on 11no.

