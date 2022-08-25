Hibernian looking to keep striker Christian Doidge – Jamie McAllister

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Hibernian looking to keep striker Christian Doidge – Jamie McAllister

By Press Association
August 25, 2022, 4:19 pm
Christian Doidge has struggled over the past year (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Jamie McAllister expects Christian Doidge still to be a Hibernian player when the transfer window closes next Thursday.

The 30-year-old striker hit double figures in both of his first two seasons at Easter Road but is currently battling to regain his status as a regular starter after being hindered by injury and illness for much of the past year.

Doidge has been linked with Dundee and former club Forest Green in recent months, but assistant boss McAllister assured the striker that he and recently-appointed manager Lee Johnson view him as a part of their plans.

“I think Christian’s been brilliant since we came in,” said McAllister. “He’s had a really good pre-season.

“He’s a player we like. He gives us something we don’t have and he’s an experienced player with good quality.”

Another Hibs attacker striving to make his presence felt in the early months of the season is Momodou Bojang. The 21-year-old Gambian joined the Easter Road club in June on loan from Rainbow FC in his homeland but has so far been restricted to just four late substitute outings.

“It’s a big adjustment for him with where he’s come from,” said McAllister when asked about Bojang’s progress. “It will take him time to settle but you can see in training what he’s got and flashes of what he can bring.

“It will just take time for him to get used to the style of football and the tactics we want to implement.”

There has already been a big turnover of players at Hibs this summer, and McAllister admits there could be more new arrivals over the next week.

“We’ll wait and see,” he said. “We’re always looking to add to the squad and improve the squad.

“If we can get one or two in, then great but if not we’re more than happy with what we’ve got.”

