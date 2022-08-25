Jim McNulty could make changes for home bow

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jim McNulty could make changes for home bow

By Press Association
August 25, 2022, 4:30 pm
Rochdale host Crawley in a bottom-of-the-table clash (Richard Sellers/PA)
Rochdale host Crawley in a bottom-of-the-table clash (Richard Sellers/PA)

Jim McNulty will have his first home match as Rochdale interim manager when the League Two basement boys play second-bottom Crawley at the Crown Oil Arena on Saturday.

After boss Robbie Stockdale left the club last week and McNulty was placed in temporary charge, a 3-0 loss at Swindon made it five defeats from as many league games this season.

Dale were subsequently beaten 3-0 at Sheffield Wednesday in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday.

Goalkeeper Richard O’Donnell could return to the side after being one of three players to drop out of the starting XI for the cup tie – Ben Nelson and Abraham Odoh were the others.

Crawley have Tony Craig back available for the trip to the north-west.

Craig missed the 2-0 Carabao Cup triumph against Fulham as he served a suspension after being sent off for two bookable offences during last Saturday’s 2-0 loss to AFC Wimbledon.

Fellow defenders Ludwig Francillette and Dion Conroy have been out of action due to injury.

Kevin Betsy’s side are also winless in the league this season, with one point from their five games.

