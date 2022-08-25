Louie Sibley could earn Derby start against Peterborough

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Louie Sibley could earn Derby start against Peterborough

By Press Association
August 25, 2022, 4:32 pm
Louie Sibley could be rewarded with a place in the starting line-up (Steven Paston/PA)
Louie Sibley could be rewarded with a place in the starting line-up (Steven Paston/PA)

Louie Sibley could keep his starting place as Derby take on Peterborough at Pride Park on Saturday.

The 20-year-old midfielder has mostly come off the bench this season but scored the only goal of the game in their Carabao Cup victory over West Brom in midweek and could be considered for a starting berth.

Conor Hourihane dropped to the bench for that game but is expected to take his spot in the starting XI again.

Striker James Collins should replace David McGoldrick up front.

Peterborough’s Joel Randall will not be available to travel to the East Midlands.

The 22-year-old midfielder suffered a shoulder injury in training which rules him out of contention.

Goalkeeper Lucas Bergstrom missed Posh’s 1-0 defeat to Stevenage in the Carabao Cup in midweek with an ankle injury but is expected to be fit for this weekend.

Jonson Clarke-Harris is expected to come back into the starting line-up.

