Ally Love reveals death threats over tackle in Rangers B game

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dumbarton player Ally Love has revealed he received death threats following his foul on Rangers midfielder Alex Lowry.

Love was booked in the 86th minute of his side’s 7-0 defeat by Rangers B in the SPFL Trust Trophy on Tuesday.

The 19-year-old Ibrox midfielder, who has made seven first-team appearances, was forced off with injury after netting a hat-trick earlier in the game.

I want to put out there after death threats and people online asking me to die over this tackle! I hope Alex is ok..by no means would i want to deliberately injure anyone. I needlessly lunge in trying to stop a cross. Tackles like this happen on a football park every other week https://t.co/YpnxnEcm78 — Ally love (@AllyLove21) August 25, 2022

Former Albion Rovers, Brechin and Clyde midfielder Love retweeted a video post from a Rangers fan group which criticised his tackle and insisted he meant no malice.

The 31-year-old wrote: “I want to put out there after death threats and people online asking me to die over this tackle! I hope Alex is ok..by no means would i want to deliberately injure anyone. I needlessly lunge in trying to stop a cross. Tackles like this happen on a football park every other week.”

The incident marred the victory for Rangers B head coach David McCallum, who declared he was “actually quite angry” when asked for his reaction to the emphatic win.

Alex Lowry was forced off injured (Steve Welsh/PA)

McCallum told Rangers TV: “I have watched one of our brightest talents get a tackle that I thought was wrong.

“It was a time when the game was gone and I don’t think there was any need for that to happen. Alex Lowry has a real sore one.

“I think it was way beyond the line that was appropriate for that time.”