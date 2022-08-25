George Thomson missing for Harrogate against Newport

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Harrogate will be without midfielder George Thomson for their home game against Newport.

Thomson was forced out of last week’s 1-0 defeat at Barrow after sustaining a hamstring injury and has been ruled out for two months.

Fellow midfielder Stephen Dooley remains sidelined due to a groin injury sustained in the previous game.

Rory McArdle (hamstring), Will Smith (knee), Josh Falkingham and Max Wright (ankle) remain unavailable.

Newport boss James Rowberry faces a selection dilemma as his side chase a third straight win in all competitions.

The Exiles knocked Portsmouth out of the Carabao Cup in midweek after Rowberry made nine changes to the side which started in last Saturday’s home win against Tranmere.

“It’s hard for me now because I have to pick an 18-man squad. It’s hard picking the 11 and it’s hard picking the 18,” Rowberry told reporters after the win against Pompey

Midfielder Aaron Wildig returned to action on Tuesday night after injury and is expected to be in contention, but striker Offrande Zanzala (hamstring) is still out.