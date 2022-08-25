Scott Parker raises World Cup hope for David Brooks after new deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Scott Parker raises World Cup hope for David Brooks after new deal

By Press Association
August 25, 2022, 5:32 pm
David Brooks signed a new four-year deal with Bournemouth this week (Kieran Cleeves/PA)
David Brooks signed a new four-year deal with Bournemouth this week (Kieran Cleeves/PA)

Bournemouth boss Scott Parker is eager not to put any timescale on David Brooks’ recovery but refused to rule out the Wales international from making the World Cup this winter.

Attacker Brooks signed a new four-year deal with the Cherries on Monday and reiterated his desire to get back playing football again.

The 25-year-old was diagnosed with stage two Hodgkin lymphoma in October but has completed his treatment and received the all-clear at the end of last season. He is yet to make a competitive appearance since his recovery from cancer but has built up his fitness via a modified programme in recent weeks.

Asked if Brooks should be ruled out of World Cup contention, Parker told reporters: “No, no definitely not. He is heading certainly in the right direction.

“I am always very wary around Brooksy and giving a real defined date on exactly when he may be coming back but certainly he is heading in the right direction.

“He has done the most amount of work now over the last 10 days and come through that very well.

“I would like to think in the coming weeks we will be in a position where we can see him in matchday squads and be at a level of fitness that we feel is adequate enough to go and operate in the Premier League.”

Brooks will again watch on from afar on Saturday when Bournemouth tackle Liverpool at Anfield but the winger is chomping at the bit to return to top-flight action.

David Brooks, left, scores against Brighton in the Premier League
David Brooks scores against Brighton in the Premier League (Gareth Fuller/PA)

He starred during his debut campaign in the Premier League, after he signed for the Cherries from Sheffield United in 2018, and netted on seven occasions before an ankle injury restricted his involvement in the following season, which saw the south coast club relegated.

Parker guided Bournemouth to promotion in May and knows the experience of Brooks could be vital.

“Extremely excited to see him back, because we missed him,” the 41-year-old added.

“He is a massive player and his quality we missed last year with the situation he was in. First and foremost, absolutely delighted to have him back in terms of general health and him getting over what he did. He has progressed very well.

“It has been slow and we’ve had to tread pretty carefully but probably over the last couple of weeks we have pushed on that work and he’s come through that work well.

“We’re getting closer to a point where hopefully he can be in a position to come and join the team. A player of Brooksy’s quality and his Premier League experience, it will only help.

“It has been a long road for him and he has missed football. At the start football was probably irrelevant and it was more the fact of life and getting through the cancer he had, which he has.

“Now he is someone who can’t wait to get out there and is constantly on me asking when can he train and when can he train fully, but we’re having to tread carefully.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Sarina Wiegman has been named UEFA women’s coach of the year (Nigel French/PA)
England boss Sarina Wiegman earns UEFA coach of the year award
Matt Penney has joined Motherwell (Nigel French/PA)
Motherwell complete loan deal for Ipswich full-back Matt Penney
Casemiro has arrived at Manchester United (David Davies/PA)
Casemiro ready for action at Manchester United – Thursday’s sporting social
James Anderson felt South Africa played into England’s hands (David Davies/Pa)
James Anderson felt South Africa played into England’s hands by batting
West Ham have reached the group stages of the Conference League (Johnny Pedersen/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)
West Ham cruise past Viborg and into Europa Conference League group stage
Zak Crawley, left, gets a deserved pat on the back from England team-mate Jonny Bairstow (David Davies/PA)
Zak Crawley helps England end opening day of second SA Test in strong position
Celtic’s Moritz Jenz is happy to face Real Madrid in the Champions League (Steve Welsh/PA)
Moritz Jenz looking forward to ‘fantastic evening’ as Celtic draw Real Madrid
Paddy Madden (left) should be back for Stockport (Simon Marper/PA)
Stockport duo in line for return against Swindon
Stuart Broad and James Anderson claimed three wickets apiece (David Davies/PA)
England make swift progress on opening day of second South Africa Test
Former Hull forward Mallik Wilks is in line for his Sheffield Wednesday debut (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Sheffield Wednesday newcomer Mallik Wilks in contention against Forest Green

More from Press and Journal

Donald MacLeod and Keith Greig
North-east police officer retires after 18 years of 'exemplary' service to Deeside communities
0
Police superintendent Stewart Mackie said with rural areas, particularly in the Highlands, diversion options are sparse.
Body found in Nairn
Coastguards received the call at 5.50pm.
Search underway for missing person near cliffs at Cove
Gold Medal winner Jamie Forrester of Mull. Picture taken by Sandy McCook 
GALLERY: Crowds, cabers and fun at the Oban Games
0
A physiotherapist has been struck off. Photo: Shutterstock.
Physiotherapist struck off for misconduct involving 22 patients
0
The Tunnocks Caramel Wafer Challenge Cup 1st Round. Bellslea Park. Fraserburgh (b+w) v Ross County. Fraserburgh's Greg Buchan and Ross County's James Wallace. 06/08/19 Picture by KATH FLANNERY
Mark Cowie delighted as Greg Buchan rejoins Fraserburgh