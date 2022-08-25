Ellis Genge hopes Worcester players avoid ‘gruesome’ outcome amid crisis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Ellis Genge hopes Worcester players avoid ‘gruesome’ outcome amid crisis

By Press Association
August 25, 2022, 10:02 pm
England prop Ellis Genge has expressed concerns over the crisis that has engulfed Gallagher Premiership club Worcester (Andrew Matthews/PA)
England prop Ellis Genge has expressed concerns over the crisis that has engulfed Gallagher Premiership club Worcester (Andrew Matthews/PA)

England prop Ellis Genge hopes players from crisis club Worcester do not get “shafted” after saying friends were hit hard financially by Premiership Rugby’s salary cap.

Worcester’s players and staff must wait to discover their fate, with the Gallagher Premiership club reportedly on the brink of administration after a winding-up petition over unpaid tax was issued by HM Revenue & Customs.

Former Worcester chief executive Jim O’Toole is spearheading a newly-formed consortium with investment from a US company to save the club from administration.

Worcester Warriors verge of administration
Worcester Warriors are on the brink of administration and face an uncertain future (David Davies/PA)

But the future of the Warriors, who include current England internationals Ollie Lawrence and Ted Hill, remains uncertain.

New Bristol signing Genge said: “I’ve got a few mates there and I messaged Ollie and said: ‘Are you OK?’ He said there’s been some discrepancies with their pay and stuff like that. It’s bleak.

“I’d like to see Worcester stay in the Prem. It’s a good club, and hopefully they can sort it out.

“I just feel everything is always on everyone else’s terms (and not the players). I feel we’re extremely vulnerable in that situation.

“I’ve been told Bristol handled that Covid period really well, but as you’ve seen in recent years contracts have been literally paper-thin.

“They didn’t mean much, and hopefully those boys don’t get shafted because that would be absolutely gruesome.”

Premiership clubs decided to reduce the £6.4million salary cap in place for the 2020-21 campaign to £5m for last season.

The reduction came in the wake of Saracens being relegated from the top flight in 2020 for past breaches of the cap, and the financial impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Genge said: “You’ve seen the constraints of the cap already and how many squad players have been left with no contracts.

“Quite a few of my friends are in that situation, which is horrible. You’ve got mid-level squad players and first-team players now having to take more than a 50 per cent pay cut and going down levels.

“You always hear people say ‘you get paid enough’, but you put your body through a lot and yourself at a lot of risk.

“Your neck hurts all the time, you go through a lot in 10 years. Sacrifice everything to be your best in that 10 years. Then imagine having to go and start a whole different career after that.

“It’s a lot of sacrifice for quite a high-risk job. So at least you’d like to think everyone would get looked after in that 10 years, but it’s not the case.

“I hope Worcester are going to help everyone out. I just don’t want to see anyone kicked out on their arse.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen if they actually go under. But maybe some dispensation for the other clubs, increase the cap by 10 per cent, and scoop up some players.”

Genge left his hometown club Bristol in February 2016 to join Leicester.

Leicester Tigers v Saracens – Gallagher Premiership – Final – Twickenham Stadium
Ellis Genge (left) ended his time at Leicester as a Premiership title winner (Tim Goode/PA)

He ended his six-year stay in the east Midlands in June by leading the Tigers to the Premiership title.

“It’s a completely different club with different morals and values, everything,” Genge said of his return to Ashton Gate.

“I take a lot of pride in being a Bristolian. I’ve always had a pull on coming back, but I was reasonably reluctant the way it went (before).

“But in recent years family pulled on me coming back and Covid definitely shone a light on it.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Robbie Neilson remonstrates with the fourth official as his side lose to Zurich (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Robbie Neilson proud despite Hearts crashing out of Europa League
Linfield’s Matthew Clarke looks dejected after missing his penalty during the shootout of the Europa Conference League play-off match (Liam McBurney/PA)
Linfield suffer European penalty heartbreak after own goal forces shoot-out
Northampton manager Jon Brady remains unlikely to have Josh Eppiah available for the visit of Doncaster (Leila Coker/PA)
Josh Eppiah not yet ready to return to action for Northampton
Shamrock Rovers bounced back to secure a 1-0 win against Ferencvarosi (Brian Lawless/PA)
Shamrock Rovers out of Europa League despite victory over Ferencvaros
Jorge Grant was sent off at Tynecastle (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Ten-man Hearts crash out of Europa League after Jorge Grant’s red card
Gianluca Scamacca could be in line for a Premier League start (Nigel French/PA)
Gianluca Scamacca nearing Premier League start, says West Ham boss David Moyes
Rangers have a fighting chance in Europe says former striker Kris Boyd (Steve Welsh/PA)
Kris Boyd says Rangers have ‘fighting chance’ after drawing Liverpool in Europe
Nicolas Pepe has left Arsenal to join Nice on loan (Mike Egerton/PA)
Nicolas Pepe leaves Arsenal for loan deal at Nice
Sarina Wiegman has been named UEFA women’s coach of the year (Nigel French/PA)
England boss Sarina Wiegman earns UEFA coach of the year award
Matt Penney has joined Motherwell (Nigel French/PA)
Motherwell complete loan deal for Ipswich full-back Matt Penney

More from Press and Journal

Fife teen Dalgety rescue
Jet skiers rescued off the coast of Lewis
Ross County manager Malky Mackay.
Malky Mackay says Ross County will only make further transfer moves if 'really attractive'…
0
Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds.
Digging out a 1-0 win will suit Caley Thistle just fine, says head coach…
0
Celtic defender Liam Scales is on a season long loan at Aberdeen.
Aberdeen boss rules out late transfer window bid to secure Celtic loan star Liam…
0
The crash happened at around 9.40pm.
Emergency services in attendance following crash at Haudagain Roundabout
High ranking officers have expressed concern about the demand police are having to pick up for other frontline services.
Woman, 31, taken to hospital after collapsing in Inverness