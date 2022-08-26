On this day 2014: Angel Di Maria completes British record £59.7m move to Man Utd

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
On this day 2014: Angel Di Maria completes British record £59.7m move to Man Utd

By Press Association
August 26, 2022, 9:54 am
Angel Di Maria joined Manchester United, on this day in 2014 (Peter Byrne/PA)
Angel Di Maria joined Manchester United, on this day in 2014 (Peter Byrne/PA)

Angel Di Maria completed a British record £59.7million transfer to Manchester United on this day in 2014.

Argentina international Di Maria signed a five-year contract and was given the number seven shirt which was previously worn by club greats George Best, Bryan Robson, Eric Cantona, David Beckham and Cristiano Ronaldo.

At the time, Di Maria became the sixth most expensive player in the world behind Real Madrid signings Gareth Bale, Ronaldo and James Rodriguez as well as Barcelona duo Luis Suarez and Neymar.

Soccer – Barclays Premier League – Manchester United v Queens Park Rangers – Old Trafford
Di Maria started life in England in positive fashion (Martin Rickett/PA)

He arrived at Old Trafford after he helped his country reach the World Cup final in Brazil, where they were narrowly beaten 1-0 by Germany after extra-time, and produced a player-of-the-match performance in Real’s Champions League final win over city rivals Atletico Madrid.

But the high-profile signing struggled to live up to his reputation during an unimpressive single-season stay at Old Trafford.

He made an encouraging start to life in England as he scored three times in his first five top-flight appearances.

However, things soon deteriorated as he then failed to net again in his final 22 league appearances, but still managed 10 assists during his spell.

Soccer – FA Cup – Sixth Round – Manchester United v Arsenal – Old Trafford
Di Maria did not score in his last 22 appearances for the club (Martin Rickett/PA)

It was widely known that Di Maria failed to adapt to life in England due to family circumstances and the burgling of his Cheshire home during his first months with the club.

The Red Devils decided to cut their losses with Di Maria when he was sold to French club Paris St Germain for £44.3m the following summer.

Since leaving Manchester, the 34-year-old remained with PSG for eight years, lifting five Ligue 1 titles before making a summer switch to Juventus.

