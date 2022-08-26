There’s no excuse for it – Craig Gordon hit by a coin during Hearts defeat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

There’s no excuse for it – Craig Gordon hit by a coin during Hearts defeat

By Press Association
August 26, 2022, 10:20 am
Craig Gordon was struck by an object against Zurich (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Craig Gordon was struck by an object against Zurich (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Hearts goalkeeper Craig Gordon expressed annoyance at being struck by an object which appeared to be thrown from the FC Zurich support during Thursday’s Europa League play-off showdown at Tynecastle.

The 39-year-old went down holding his head as he prepared to take a free-kick in front of the area housing the travelling fans midway through the second half.

Television pictures indicated he was hit by a coin during his side’s 1-0 second-leg defeat.

“I don’t know, I couldn’t see, I couldn’t find what it was,” said Gordon. “I got hit by something on the back of the head. It’s not ideal to be facing that when you’re on the pitch – it can be dangerous, so that’s disappointing.

“There’s absolutely no excuse for it. The players were out there putting on a great show – it was a really good game, really competitive, and we don’t need to be facing that as well. It’s disappointing. I hope we can all of a sudden put a stop to it but it’s very difficult.”

Hearts lost 3-1 on aggregate to the Swiss champions.

The dismissal of Jorge Grant early in the second half of the second leg proved pivotal as the Jambos were dominant until then and looked capable of wiping out Zurich’s 2-1 first-leg lead.

“We played really well, our performance was good,” said Gordon. “We carried out the gameplan we wanted but just couldn’t get that goal. If we managed to do that, we’d have probably gone on and won the game.

“If we took one of those chances I’m sure the roof would have come off Tynecastle and it would have been a very difficult place for them to hang on after that. But it didn’t come and the change in the game came with the sending off.”

Hearts now drop into the Europa Conference League group stage.

“We’re going to have to lick our wounds from this and come back again but we’re still in Europe,” Gordon said.

“We really felt we could get to the Europa League and I thought our performance in the first part of the game merited winning the game. We just couldn’t take our chances to make that tell.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Newport manager James Rowberry has revealed how a routine heart check up saved his life (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Newport boss James Rowberry reveals a routine heart check-up saved his life
Sir Andrew Strauss is part of a group which is conducting a broad-based assessment of the men’s game (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Overall playing days reduction among initial recommendations of cricket review
St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson anticipates tough challenge against Hibs (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Hibernian are St Mirren’s biggest test so far this season – Stephen Robinson
Scott Arfield and John Lundstram celebrate Champions League qualification (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Scott Arfield can’t wait to see ‘sensational’ Rangers support at Anfield
Bournemouth boss Scott Parker expects a reaction from Liverpool (Phil Noble/PA)
Scott Parker warns of Liverpool backlash as Bournemouth head to Anfield
Steven Hammell wants more players (Gavin McCafferty/PA)
Steven Hammell still scouring the market as Motherwell look for options
Everton manager Frank Lampard insists the club will sign a new striker (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Frank Lampard adamant Everton will sign a striker before transfer deadline
Sweden’s Alexander Isak (right) is closing in on a move from Real Sociedad to Newcastle (Jane Barlow/PA)
Eddie Howe hopeful Alexander Isak will be signed in time to face Wolves
Angel Di Maria joined Manchester United, on this day in 2014 (Peter Byrne/PA)
On this day 2014: Angel Di Maria completes British record £59.7m move to Man…
Serena Williams is set to wave farewell to tennis in New York (Seth Wenig/AP)
Serena Williams prepares for emotional final tournament at US Open

More from Press and Journal

Watch for the latest Highland League Weekly Friday preview show for absolutely nothing!
WATCH FOR FREE: Highland League Weekly Friday preview - the big talking points and…
0
Julie Hunter of Spotlessly Chic with her own dogs Cielo and Cooper. Picture by Paul Glendell.
Dog's Big Day: Wedding chaperone gets pets Spotlessly Chic
0
Robbie Scullion in action for Peterhead. Photo by Duncan Brown
Robbie Scullion reckons he called it right with Peterhead move
Orkney council pension
'Tough times' for investments hits Orkney council's pension pot
0
Tour de France stage winner Dylan Teuns, who will be riding the Tour of Britain next week
Tour de France stage winner Dylan Teuns confirmed for Tour of Britain
Bojan Miovski celebrates making it 1-0 after netting on his debut for Aberdeen.
Joe Harper: Aberdeen should sign another striker to complete an impressive summer transfer window
0