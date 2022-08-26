Frank Lampard adamant Everton will sign a striker before transfer deadline

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Frank Lampard adamant Everton will sign a striker before transfer deadline

By Press Association
August 26, 2022, 11:02 am
Everton manager Frank Lampard insists the club will sign a new striker (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Everton manager Frank Lampard insists the club will sign a new striker (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Everton boss Frank Lampard is adamant the club will sign a new striker before next week’s transfer window deadline.

The Merseysiders have been linked with a move for Brighton’s Neal Maupay this week and, while Lampard refused to discuss individual targets, he insisted a signing will be completed.

When asked if the money was available regardless of whether the club accept an offer from Chelsea for Anthony Gordon, Lampard said: “Yes I do.

“Obviously things are relative. I’m not saying the number I’ve got, but it’s an area I want to improve and we will improve it.

“We will improve it in this window, by the end of it. It will happen.”

Lampard confirmed no bid had yet been received from his former club Chelsea for Gordon, amid reports the Londoners are set to offer £60million for the England Under-21 forward.

“They haven’t bid £60million, so let’s not talk about a number,” Lampard said. “It hasn’t come in, he’s our player and remains so. He’s in the squad for tomorrow. He’s a huge player for us.”

Everton v Nottingham Forest – Premier League – Goodison Park
Everton forward Anthony Gordon has been linked with a move to Chelsea (Peter Byrne/PA)

Lampard has urged the club’s hierarchy to ensure they complete team strengthening much earlier in future seasons.

The former Chelsea boss said: “I hope that the powers that be understand that this isn’t the perfect way to do it.

“It’s far too long into the season, there’s no doubt. We want to look at the season with a balance, so we can construct a squad from the start of the season to the end.

“Now, we’re going to be, by the time the window shuts, nigh on six games in and for me that doesn’t feel right and I hope they get that right next time.”

Everton are aiming for their first Premier League win of the season at Brentford on Saturday and sit 17th in the table after taking one point from their first three matches.

Lampard remains short of options up front as Dominic Calvert-Lewin is not expected to return to full training until next week as he recovers from a knee injury.

Midfielder Tom Davies is hoping to be back in contention after he felt his groin in the warm-up before the midweek Carabao Cup win at Fleetwood, but Lampard confirmed Abdoulaye Doucoure (hamstring) is still out.

“We’re pretty much where we were going into Fleetwood,” said Lampard, who said he felt Dele Alli’s loan switch to Besiktas this week suited both the club and the player.

Lampard added: “I think it’s the right thing. It hasn’t worked out for Dele here for different reasons.

“He can go there now, hopefully play games, have success, help him personally and help us and we’ll review it through the year and obviously at the end of the season.”

