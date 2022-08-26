Scott Parker warns of Liverpool backlash as Bournemouth head to Anfield

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Scott Parker warns of Liverpool backlash as Bournemouth head to Anfield

By Press Association
August 26, 2022, 11:08 am
Bournemouth boss Scott Parker expects a reaction from Liverpool (Phil Noble/PA)
Bournemouth boss Scott Parker expects a reaction from Liverpool (Phil Noble/PA)

Scott Parker has warned his Bournemouth side to expect a reaction from Liverpool this weekend.

The newly-promoted Cherries make the trip to Anfield on Saturday to face last season’s Premier League and Champions League runners-up, but the hosts have not had the easiest of starts to the new campaign.

Liverpool opened the season with draws against Fulham and Crystal Palace before on Monday they lost to rivals Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Parker scoffed at talk Jurgen Klopp’s team may be vulnerable though.

He said: “I am sure they will be the first to know it has not gone how they wanted it to go but we’re playing against a world-class team, a well-coached team, an exceptional manager and against a team who are probably looking for a reaction.

“This is one of the hardest places to go, Anfield, and even more so in the current situation it could be very difficult.

“As always it is a challenge for us to face and we need to try and get something out of this game.”

Parker could be forgiven for cursing his luck at how the fixture schedule has worked out for the south coast side.

An opening-day home clash with Aston Villa saw Bournemouth open their account for the season but they have since suffered defeats to Manchester City and Arsenal and now travel to Merseyside to face Jurgen Klopp’s team.

The Cherries boss can at least take some solace from the fact he was the last Premier League manager to win at Anfield when he triumphed there with Fulham in the 2020-21 campaign.

Fulham celebrate victory at Anfield last March
Fulham celebrate victory at an empty Anfield last March (Phil Noble/PA)

“The challenges we’ve faced over the last couple (of weeks), and I put Aston Villa in that bracket, have been big ones and this is another,” Parker added.

“It is a place that can be very intimidating but we played behind closed doors (with Fulham) so that was probably reduced somewhat.

“Again we were still playing against a high-quality team and along the way you have to show quality, you have to assert yourself and try to cause them problems in the areas where you can cause them problems.

“These are the games you thrive on. You are going up against – in boxing terms – the pound for pound (best) and they are elite in everything they do but you need to adopt an attitude that you want to challenge it. You want to relish the opportunity.”

Parker will need to check on ex-Liverpool forward Dominic Solanke (ankle) before Saturday but will definitely be without Ryan Fredericks (calf), Joe Rothwell (quad) and Junior Stanislas (groin).

Dominic Solanke
Dominic Solanke is a doubt against his former club (Steven Paston/PA)

With the transfer deadline next Thursday, the 41-year-old is hopeful of adding to his squad.

He admitted: “We need bodies through the door, for sure.

“It has been pretty tricky for many reasons, for many circumstances, so I’m hoping and everyone is hoping.”

