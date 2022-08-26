Hibernian are St Mirren’s biggest test so far this season – Stephen Robinson

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Stephen Robinson believes the visit of Hibernian on Saturday will be St Mirren’s biggest test of the season so far.

The Buddies are on a high following successive cinch Premiership wins over Ross County and Dundee United which followed defeats to Motherwell and Aberdeen.

Lee Johnson’s Hibs have won once in their four league games to date, but should be buoyed by their 2-2 comeback draw against nine-man Rangers at Easter Road last week.

St Mirren boss Robinson said: “I think Hibs are a very strong squad. It will be a different threat from what we had last week.

“They pass the ball a lot, similar to Dundee United but they have got big threats in behind.

“Martin Boyle is a terrific signing for Hibs, a great player. That is a threat that we are aware of.

“We have to concentrate on ourselves, if we look towards the end of last season we had four clean sheets and we have had another two clean sheets (in recent games) so our record of keeping clean sheets is very good and that is the base you have to start with.

“But this will be for me, probably our biggest test so far against a forward line that is very quick and mobile.

“We probably haven’t come up against that so far so it will be a test for us on Saturday.

“We are aware of their threats. We are not scared of their threats, we are definitely aware of them.”

Robinson noted Hibs’ propensity for scoring last-gasp goals, as they did in draws against against Rangers and Hearts and their opening day win over St Johnstone, all of which resulted in points.

The former Motherwell boss said: “What it shows is that they have a lot of character in the team.

“They are playing right to the end which you have to. I think it was the 93rd minute that Josh Campbell scored against Rangers.

“As in every game, set-plays are absolutely vital as are the concentration levels but we have a good experienced squad and our record of clean sheets is brilliant.

“I think it will be a good game, an interesting game tactically, so we are looking forward to it.”