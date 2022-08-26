Newport boss James Rowberry reveals a routine heart check-up saved his life

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Newport boss James Rowberry reveals a routine heart check-up saved his life

By Press Association
August 26, 2022, 12:02 pm
Newport manager James Rowberry has revealed how a routine heart check up saved his life (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Newport manager James Rowberry has revealed how a routine heart check up saved his life (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Newport manager James Rowberry has revealed how a routine heart check-up saved his life.

The 37-year-old has had a pacemaker fitted after being diagnosed for third-degree atrioventricular heart block and undergoing heart surgery last month.

“I found out leading up to pre-season after a check-up with the LMA (League Managers Association) that I had something called complete AV heart block,” Rowberry said ahead of Newport’s Sky Bet League Two trip to Harrogate on Saturday.

Port Vale v Newport County – Sky Bet League Two – Vale Park
Newport manager James Rowberry found out about his heart problem in the build-up to pre-season (David Davies/PA)

“The worst kind that you can get as well, third degree, so it wasn’t a great situation that I was in personally.

“In the build-up to the Sutton game I had a pacemaker fitted to keep me alive basically.”

Rowberry had surgery on July 25 and was back at training just a few days later and in time for the season opener at Sutton.

The former Cardiff youth coach, who was appointed Newport manager last October, has been able to work as normal due to the pacemaker.

He said: “It was a surprise and a shock for my family, I didn’t tell the players until a couple of days before the operation.

“It was something that I wasn’t expecting to get at the age of 37, but it’s nothing to do with football management or stress.

“For the first couple of weeks I felt horrendous. I wasn’t feeling great but wanted to get on with it.

“I was supposed to be a lot calmer on the side but I’m not sure I was. That was a little bit of a tough period, but we got through it.”

Former Newport boss Justin Edinburgh died at the age of 49 in 2019 after suffering a cardiac arrest while manager of Leyton Orient.

County defenders Fraser Franks and Mark O’Brien, who is part of Rowberry’s backroom staff, had to retire because of heart issues.

“I am one of the lucky ones,” said Rowberry, who this week led Newport into the last 32 of the Carabao Cup with a 3-2 victory over Portsmouth.

“I will be forever grateful to the LMA, if it wasn’t for them then who knows what would have happened.

“It is something that has just been picked up and if I wasn’t a manager then I wouldn’t know that I had this, so I am really lucky to be where I am.”

