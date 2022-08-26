Liam Polworth opens up on Motherwell spell ahead of Saturday’s meeting

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Liam Polworth opens up on Motherwell spell ahead of Saturday’s meeting

By Press Association
August 26, 2022, 12:22 pm
Liam Polworth (right) happy now at Kilmarnock after Motherwell move (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Liam Polworth (right) happy now at Kilmarnock after Motherwell move (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Kilmarnock midfielder Liam Polworth is back playing football with a smile on his face following his time “in the wilderness” at Saturday’s visitors Motherwell.

The 27-year-old joined Well from hometown team Inverness in 2019 but after initially thriving under boss Stephen Robinson he rejected a new deal, fell out of favour with new manager Graham Alexander and ended up training with the youth team.

He said: “I would describe my time at Motherwell as a mixed bag. I really enjoyed the first year there, it was probably the best football I have played in my career.

“We finished third and got to play European football which is something that I really enjoyed.

“Obviously the second season didn’t exactly go to plan.

“There was a change of manager which for some people works and for some people it doesn’t and obviously that’s the way it ended.

“Robinson was obviously having a big influence on the way the team was playing and the way I was playing but once the change of manager came about – people have different opinions and maybe that’s what led to a frustrating spell.”

Polworth did play under Alexander but his last Well appearance was in February 2020 and he left the Steelmen at the end of the season before joining the Ayrshire club that summer.

He added: “It is one of those things that happen in football, maybe he would give a version of what happened but I would say that things didn’t work out and it was a tough six-to-nine months and I would say that nine months taught me a lot.

“It taught me that there is another side to football that people might not see.

“People might just see that you go out and play on a Saturday but it was a long difficult nine months basically in the wilderness, without training with the first team. It was a long time.

“Everything goes through your mind. I’m not from the area so I was thinking about everything. I brought my family was down here and sitting in the house at the weekend is difficult but it happens and you just have to get on with it.”

After a loan spell in the second half of last season at Dunfermline, Polworth is enjoying Killie’s return to the cinch Premiership.

“To be back enjoying your football, and to back in the Premiership as well, is massive, it is something that you really do enjoy,” he said.

“You go out there with a smile on your face, you get to do something that people would love to do.”

Killie are bottom of the table with one point in 12 and with three straight defeats but Polworth is confident of results turning.

He said: “We know we have good players and good quality and we have enough to win plenty of games in the league.

“We just need to get that first win to break the ice and hopefully after that we can take it from there.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Cyrus Christie has joined Hull on a two-year deal (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Hull bring in defender Cyrus Christie on two-year deal
Nicolas Pepe struggled during his Arsenal career (Mike Egerton/PA)
Mikel Arteta will not guarantee Arsenal will sign Nicolas Pepe replacement
Newport manager James Rowberry has revealed how a routine heart check up saved his life (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Newport boss James Rowberry reveals a routine heart check-up saved his life
Sir Andrew Strauss is part of a group which is conducting a broad-based assessment of the men’s game (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Overall playing days reduction among initial recommendations of cricket review
St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson anticipates tough challenge against Hibs (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Hibernian are St Mirren’s biggest test so far this season – Stephen Robinson
Scott Arfield and John Lundstram celebrate Champions League qualification (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Scott Arfield can’t wait to see ‘sensational’ Rangers support at Anfield
Bournemouth boss Scott Parker expects a reaction from Liverpool (Phil Noble/PA)
Scott Parker warns of Liverpool backlash as Bournemouth head to Anfield
Steven Hammell wants more players (Gavin McCafferty/PA)
Steven Hammell still scouring the market as Motherwell look for options
Everton manager Frank Lampard insists the club will sign a new striker (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Frank Lampard adamant Everton will sign a striker before transfer deadline
Sweden’s Alexander Isak (right) is closing in on a move from Real Sociedad to Newcastle (Jane Barlow/PA)
Eddie Howe hopeful Alexander Isak will be signed in time to face Wolves

More from Press and Journal

Watch for the latest Highland League Weekly Friday preview show for absolutely nothing!
WATCH FOR FREE: Highland League Weekly Friday preview - the big talking points and…
0
Julie Hunter of Spotlessly Chic with her own dogs Cielo and Cooper. Picture by Paul Glendell.
Dog's Big Day: Wedding chaperone gets pets Spotlessly Chic
0
Robbie Scullion in action for Peterhead. Photo by Duncan Brown
Robbie Scullion reckons he called it right with Peterhead move
Orkney council pension
'Tough times' for investments hits Orkney council's pension pot
0
Tour de France stage winner Dylan Teuns, who will be riding the Tour of Britain next week
Tour de France stage winner Dylan Teuns confirmed for Tour of Britain
Bojan Miovski celebrates making it 1-0 after netting on his debut for Aberdeen.
Joe Harper: Aberdeen should sign another striker to complete an impressive summer transfer window
0