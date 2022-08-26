Mikel Arteta will not guarantee Arsenal will sign Nicolas Pepe replacement

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Mikel Arteta will not guarantee Arsenal will sign Nicolas Pepe replacement

By Press Association
August 26, 2022, 12:32 pm
Nicolas Pepe struggled during his Arsenal career (Mike Egerton/PA)
Nicolas Pepe struggled during his Arsenal career (Mike Egerton/PA)

Mikel Arteta believes the current transfer market is tougher than ever, predicting a “very powerful” end to the window, but offered no guarantees Arsenal would sign a replacement for Nicolas Pepe.

The Gunners sit top of the Premier League table and are the only club to boast a perfect start to the season following their win at Bournemouth last week.

Recruiting early has been key to their strong opening, with the likes of Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko signed before a ball was kicked in earnest.

Arsenal’s business may not be complete, however, as they continue to be linked with a winger, including Pedro Neto of Wolves.

Asked what the transfer window is like at the moment, Arteta replied: “If you look at the players who are coming, the amount of money spent, the level that the squads already have and what they are adding it’s something that I haven’t experienced in this league.

“You saw that yesterday with the transfers and I think it’s going to be very powerful.

“Yes (it is tougher to make signings) but the record in terms of performances that the leagues have produced last year it’s the highest ever. When you look at the points you need to achieve certain things it’s never happened before.

Mikel Arteta is expecting a
Mikel Arteta is expecting a “very powerful” end to the transfer window. (Adam Davy/PA)

“The level has raised so much for every team in this league and you can already see that in these first few games with surprises and results.”

The chances of Arsenal bringing in a new wide player have been increased by the fact club-record signing Pepe has been loaned out to Nice.

The Ivory Coast international has struggled since joining from Lille for a reported £72million in 2019 and he has been moved on after asking Arteta for more game time.

“I don’t know,” Arteta replied when asked if the size of the fee had impacted on Pepe.

“I think Nico has tried to deal with that in the best possible way, he is not responsible for the price a club pays for him.

“He has tried everything, his attitude and the way he is, is just phenomenal. You just have to meet the person because you just love him for the way he is.

“But then in terms of the decision you have to make on the pitch, who do you select, we made other decisions and obviously that has had an impact on the chances he had to prove his quality.

“It’s been three years and he had some very good moments, some others where he hasn’t really contributed much in terms of minutes.

“We decided for every party it was the best decision to allow him to go. He needs to play minutes, he needs to play football. He was really adamant to do that and we decided that it would be best for everybody to do it.

