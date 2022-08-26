Manchester United drawn with Neil Lennon’s Omonoia in the Europa League

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Manchester United drawn with Neil Lennon’s Omonoia in the Europa League

By Press Association
August 26, 2022, 1:10 pm Updated: August 26, 2022, 1:18 pm
Erik ten Hag and Neil Lennon (PA)
Erik ten Hag and Neil Lennon (PA)

Erik ten Hag’s first taste of European football at Manchester United will see him come up against former Celtic manager Neil Lennon’s Omonoia.

United, Europa League winners in 2017, have been paired with Real Sociedad, Sheriff Tiraspol and Omonoia in Group E of the competition.

Lennon is the manager of Cypriot team Omonoia and guided them into the group stages with a 4-0 aggregate victory over Belgian side Gent.

Spain’s Real Sociedad will be expected to provide the toughest competition in the group for United.

But Moldovan side Sheriff stunned Real Madrid in the Champions League last season by beating the eventual winners of the competition 2-1 in the group stages in Spain.

Arsenal have been paired with PSV Eindhoven, Bodo/Glimt and FC Zurich in Group A on their return to European football.

PSV, who are managed by former Manchester United striker Ruud van Nistelrooy, dropped down from the Champions League this week after losing their play-off tie with Rangers.

As well as making the short trip to the Netherlands, Mikel Arteta’s side will also head for Norway and Switzerland.

FC Zurich progressed to the group stages of the Europa League by beating Hearts 3-1 on aggregate in their play-off tie.

