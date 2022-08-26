Lincoln to check on Adam Jackson before Fleetwood fixture

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Adam Jackson is a doubt for Lincoln as they prepare to face Fleetwood.

Manager Mark Kennedy confirmed the defender is still feeling the effects of a dead leg.

Ben House is edging closer to a return following an ankle injury.

But Chris Maguire will not be involved after he was suspended by the club following an alleged breach of the Football Association’s betting rules.

There are no fresh injury concerns for Fleetwood ahead of the trip to the LNER Stadium.

Carlos Mendes Gomes is still a doubt after missing out with a tight hamstring.

Darnell Johnson is also sidelined as he continues to recover from an Achilles injury.

The Cod Army could call on some of their younger players, including Drew Baker who is pushing for minutes after impressing in the Carabao Cup midweek.