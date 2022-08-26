Packed schedule will show whether Tottenham are contenders – Antonio Conte

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Packed schedule will show whether Tottenham are contenders – Antonio Conte

By Press Association
August 26, 2022, 3:00 pm Updated: August 26, 2022, 6:37 pm
Antonio Conte believes Tottenham’s improved strength in depth will be testing during the next couple of months (John Walton/PA)
Antonio Conte believes Tottenham’s improved strength in depth will be testing during the next couple of months (John Walton/PA)

Antonio Conte believes the time to judge Tottenham will be during the upcoming busy period where the club will play once every three days.

Spurs have started the new Premier League season with seven points out of a possible nine but now embark on a two-and-a-half-month schedule where they will play 20 matches across domestic and European competitions.

A flurry of new additions in the summer raised expectations at Tottenham and Conte knows how they handle this packed fixture list, starting with a trip to Nottingham Forest on Sunday, will go a long way to deciding whether they can truly be called contenders.

He said: “I was talking also with (managing director) Fabio Paratici about this difficulty. To play one game every seven days is one thing. To play many games every three days is totally different.

“This is the period where you understand which team and which squad are really good to be competitive.

“For many situations to play every three days, for injuries, because players start to be tired and you have to make rotations, it’s the right moment to understand if your squad’s depth is good, is the depth right and quality right?”

Conte has stressed a number of times about the need to have two players for every position due to Spurs being back in the Champions League this season.

The draw took place on Thursday and Tottenham are alongside Eintracht Frankfurt, Sporting Lisbon and Marseille in Group D. While they avoided some of Europe’s biggest clubs, the 53-year-old was not willing to underestimate any of their opponents.

“We’re talking about the most important and difficult competition in Europe, maybe in the world because you find the best teams in the world in this competition,” Conte insisted.

“I think the draw and our group, I see balance. For sure our target is to try to go to the next round, this has to be clear.

“I think we gained the possibility to play this important competition and we want to enjoy, to play good football and have the possibility to go far.”

Before Spurs switch their focus to Champions League football, they face Forest, West Ham and Fulham during the next week.

The summer transfer deadline is also slotted in next Thursday and the futures of Sergio Reguilon and Harry Winks remain undecided.

Bryan Gil is also set to exit the club on another loan, with Valencia keen to bring him back to Spain, but he will only depart if a replacement is lined up.

Conte added: “For sure if there are players that go out, then we need players to come in. The club know very well the importance for me to have a squad with a couple of players in every role.

“For sure we want to make happy every single player but at the same time we have to make the right evaluation for our club, for our team so we’ll see what happens.

“There are players that are in the plan and other players we want to try to give them the possibility to play more regularly and to take more time to play. I repeat, we are trying to find the best solution for both the club and the team, but also for the players.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Ben Stokes hit his first century as England captain (Nick Potts/PA)
Ben Stokes and Ben Foakes centuries put England in complete control
Rochdale are bottom of League Two (Richard Sellers/PA)
Rochdale ‘truly fan-owned’ after settlement of High Court claim, says chairman
Emma Raducanu twice stopped her practice session (Aaron Doster/AP)
Emma Raducanu hampered by wrist issue in US Open practice session
Aaron Ramsey’s Nice qualified for the Europa Conference League (Daniel Cole/AP)
Duo celebrate European qualification, plus cute dogs – Friday’s sporting social
Kazeem Olaigbe is looking forward to Ibrox (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Kazeem Olaigbe wants Ross County to maintain positive play at Rangers
Nathan Ake is an injury doubt for Manchester City (John Walton/PA)
Manchester City short of defensive options for Crystal Palace clash
Graham Potter (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Graham Potter ‘not getting too excited’ by Brighton’s start to the season
Lewis Hamilton finished sixth in second practice on Friday (Olivier Matthys/AP)
Lewis Hamilton given chance for first win of 2022 as rivals dealt grid penalties
Alfredo Morelos misses out for Rangers (Steve Welsh/PA)
Alfredo Morelos misses out through suspension as Rangers host Ross County
Aberdeen’s Matty Kennedy (left) is fit (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Trio set to return from injury as Aberdeen take on Livingston

More from Press and Journal

The humpback whale has been spotted at St Cyrus.
People gather to catch a glimpse of humpback whale off St Cyrus coast
Friends of Anchor have delivered a treat to nurses in the acute cancer ward at ARI. Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
'Walking on air': Friends of Anchor donate trainers to nursing team
0
cancer fundraiser
Kintore team raises £4,500 in recognition of colleague's 'brave' cancer battle
0
Antonio Conte believes Tottenham’s improved strength in depth will be testing during the next couple of months (John Walton/PA)
Our simple energy bill calculator predicts your future monthly costs
0
Balmoral, Scotland, April 2016: A road to Balmoral Castle in spring, Aberdeenshire; Shutterstock ID 723790405; Purchase Order: SCM Touring Guide; Job: NE250
Queen now expected to meet new prime minister at Balmoral
0
Inverness' Helen Nelson has been named in Scotland's starting XV for the game against the USA. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)
Rugby: Scotland Women head coach Bryan Easson says Summer Test series match with USA…