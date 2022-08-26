Cardiff told to pay Nantes first instalment of Emiliano Sala transfer fee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Cardiff told to pay Nantes first instalment of Emiliano Sala transfer fee

By Press Association
August 26, 2022, 3:02 pm Updated: August 26, 2022, 3:48 pm
Cardiff have been ordered to pay the first instalment of the transfer fee for Emiliano Sala, pictured (Mark Kerton/PA)
Cardiff have been ordered to pay the first instalment of the transfer fee for Emiliano Sala, pictured (Mark Kerton/PA)

Cardiff have been ordered to pay the first instalment of Emiliano Sala’s transfer fee after the Court of Arbitration for Sport ruled the deal was complete before his death.

The Argentinian joined the Championship club from Nantes in January 2019, and the French side’s claim for the first six million euros (just over £5m) under the terms of the deal has been upheld by CAS.

Sala died when the light aircraft he was travelling in from France crashed into the English Channel on January 21, 2019, two days after Cardiff had announced his signing.

Cardiff fans pay tribute to Sala
Cardiff fans pay tribute to Sala (Simon Galloway/PA)

His body was found and recovered from the wreckage of the aircraft in February of that year. The body of pilot David Ibbotson has not been found.

A statement issued by CAS on Friday afternoon read: “The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has dismissed the appeal filed by Cardiff City Football Club against Football Club de Nantes in relation to the decision issued by the bureau of the FIFA players’ status committee on September 25, 2019 (the challenged decision).

“The challenged decision, in which Cardiff City FC was ordered to pay six million euros to FC Nantes in connection with the transfer of the player Emiliano Sala between the clubs, is confirmed.”

Cardiff released their own statement which read: “Cardiff City is disappointed by the decision of the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

“Once the club’s lawyers have digested the reasons for the decision we expect to appeal and will not be making any payments to FC Nantes in the meanwhile.

“If those appeals are unsuccessful and the club is liable to pay the transfer fee the club will take legal action against those responsible for the crash for damages to recover its losses.

“All our thoughts must continue to be with Emiliano’s family, who are now supported financially by the Trust the club put in place for them.”

CAS declined to hear the second part of Cardiff’s case, where the Welsh club claim that Nantes, via their agents, were liable for the crash and that Cardiff are therefore entitled to compensation.

The club still intend to have that claim heard in a national court and to secure a stay of the FIFA award of six million euros in Nantes’ favour pending the outcome of that claim.

Tributes laid outside the Cardiff City Stadium in memory of Emiliano Sala
Tributes laid outside the Cardiff City Stadium in memory of Emiliano Sala (Aaron Chown/PA)

Cardiff will also appeal against the CAS decision itself to the Swiss Federal Tribunal.

An inquest into Sala’s death, which concluded earlier this year, found he had died of head and chest injuries but would have been unconscious at the time of the crash due to carbon monoxide poisoning.

The jury noted that Mr Ibbotson did not have the correct licence for either a commercial flight, or one at night, and found that the aircraft itself was not operated or maintained in accordance with commercial use.

Cardiff first filed an appeal to CAS on November 20, 2019 but the case was only heard on March 3 and 4 of this year after written proceedings were suspended with the parties’ mutual agreement for several months.

Both parties wanted the hearing to take place in person, which was not possible before the end of last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The proceedings were only concerned with the first instalment of the Sala transfer fee, rather than the full fee of 17m euros (£14.4m).

CAS said the publication of the full 78-page award was the subject of a confidentiality review, and may be published on the CAS website at a later date pending the outcome of that review.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Ben Stokes hit his first century as England captain (Nick Potts/PA)
Ben Stokes and Ben Foakes centuries put England in complete control
Rochdale are bottom of League Two (Richard Sellers/PA)
Rochdale ‘truly fan-owned’ after settlement of High Court claim, says chairman
Emma Raducanu twice stopped her practice session (Aaron Doster/AP)
Emma Raducanu hampered by wrist issue in US Open practice session
Aaron Ramsey’s Nice qualified for the Europa Conference League (Daniel Cole/AP)
Duo celebrate European qualification, plus cute dogs – Friday’s sporting social
Kazeem Olaigbe is looking forward to Ibrox (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Kazeem Olaigbe wants Ross County to maintain positive play at Rangers
Nathan Ake is an injury doubt for Manchester City (John Walton/PA)
Manchester City short of defensive options for Crystal Palace clash
Graham Potter (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Graham Potter ‘not getting too excited’ by Brighton’s start to the season
Lewis Hamilton finished sixth in second practice on Friday (Olivier Matthys/AP)
Lewis Hamilton given chance for first win of 2022 as rivals dealt grid penalties
Alfredo Morelos misses out for Rangers (Steve Welsh/PA)
Alfredo Morelos misses out through suspension as Rangers host Ross County
Aberdeen’s Matty Kennedy (left) is fit (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Trio set to return from injury as Aberdeen take on Livingston

More from Press and Journal

The humpback whale has been spotted at St Cyrus.
People gather to catch a glimpse of humpback whale off St Cyrus coast
Friends of Anchor have delivered a treat to nurses in the acute cancer ward at ARI. Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
'Walking on air': Friends of Anchor donate trainers to nursing team
0
cancer fundraiser
Kintore team raises £4,500 in recognition of colleague's 'brave' cancer battle
0
Cardiff have been ordered to pay the first instalment of the transfer fee for Emiliano Sala, pictured (Mark Kerton/PA)
Our simple energy bill calculator predicts your future monthly costs
0
Balmoral, Scotland, April 2016: A road to Balmoral Castle in spring, Aberdeenshire; Shutterstock ID 723790405; Purchase Order: SCM Touring Guide; Job: NE250
Queen now expected to meet new prime minister at Balmoral
0
Inverness' Helen Nelson has been named in Scotland's starting XV for the game against the USA. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)
Rugby: Scotland Women head coach Bryan Easson says Summer Test series match with USA…