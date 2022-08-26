Jim Goodwin wants Aberdeen to work for consistency in Livingston clash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin is looking for his team to take a big step in his quest for consistency when they host Livingston on Saturday.

The Dons have not recorded back-to-back cinch Premiership wins in 2022 and are aiming to follow up last weekend’s 1-0 victory over St Johnstone.

“It’s that word consistency,” Goodwin said. “It’s something that we’ve spoken about.

“We were very consistent during the League Cup group stages, where we won the four games back-to-back and we want to do that continuously in the league as well.

“It is very, very difficult, there’s no doubt about it, because every team in my opinion is capable of beating each other on the day.

“But we have to bring all of the good stuff that we’ve done against St Mirren and against St Johnstone into this game against Livingston at the weekend and just put in consistent performances individually and collectively.

“If we do that, then we should pick up the necessary points.”

Aberdeen missed the chance to record consecutive Pittodrie wins earlier this month when they lost 3-2 against Motherwell and Goodwin expects a similar test.

“Livingston are a very good side, very well organised, very hard working and a better football team than people give them credit for,” he said.

“We’re going to have to be at it, there’s no doubt about that.

“We have to be prepared for Livingston to come up and try and adopt a similar type of game plan to what Motherwell did. As a group we have to handle that.

“The onus is on us as the home team to take the game to the opposition and to try and break them down.

“We didn’t do that well enough against Motherwell in the last game and hopefully we can do better this weekend against Livingston.”