Graham Potter ‘not getting too excited’ by Brighton’s start to the season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Graham Potter ‘not getting too excited’ by Brighton’s start to the season

By Press Association
August 26, 2022, 5:48 pm
Graham Potter (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Graham Potter (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Brighton manager Graham Potter insisted that his side are “not getting too excited” after their impressive start to the season.

The Seagulls are unbeaten three games into the season, with wins against Manchester United and West Ham, plus a draw against Newcastle, placing them fifth in the Premier League table.

Potter maintained that the team are not getting too carried away, but has been encouraged by their positive performances so far.

“It’s not a massive sample, it’s three games, so we’re not getting too excited about anything,” he told a press conference.

“We’re happy with the performance levels we’ve had and, of course, the results have been positive so that’s good, two tough away matches and a game against Newcastle who are in a really good place.

“Performances and results have been really good, credit to the players. I’ve said before they’re honest, humble, respectful of the opponents and try their best to compete and they’re looking forward to the game against another side that has started really well.”

Brighton face Leeds on Saturday, with the Yorkshire outfit also having enjoyed a bright start to the season with two wins and a draw.

Jesse Marsch file photo
Jesse Marsch’s Leeds team have also had a good start to the season (Nigel French/PA)

Jesse Marsch’s team come into the game after a stunning 3-0 win against Chelsea last weekend, and Potter was full of praise for how well Leeds have done so far.

“Very good, really good, a lot of respect for Jesse Marsch, I think he’s done a really good job,” Potter said.

“It’s not easy to take over from somebody with the charisma and history Marcelo [Bielsa] did at Leeds, so to keep them up last year was a fantastic achievement and now you can see the team evolving and turning into more of a Jesse Marsch team.

“They’ve recruited really well and it’s very clear what they’re trying to do, they execute it well and deservedly had the points and probably would look and think they might have another couple, because they were 2-0 up with not so much of the game left against Southampton, so they’ve done really well.”

Potter has used the same starting XI in league games so far this season, but believes that the way his entire group of players has performed shows they are “in a good place”.

West Ham United v Brighton and Hove Albion – Premier League – London Stadium
Brighton beat West Ham 2-0 last weekend (John Walton/PA)

“I think it’s played a part, of course, and the way the substitutes have come on and played with an enthusiasm and willingness to help the team tells you we’re in a good place, the group’s in a good place,” he said.

“Everyone knows you need more than 11 players in this league, that’s for sure.

“I’m really happy with everybody, how they’re fighting for each other and consistency helps, probably from time working together and understanding each other better.

“The credit should go to the players because the level is high every day in training and, if you have that, then you’ve got a chance you perform well on the Saturday.”

Potter remained tight-lipped about the future of Neal Maupay, amid reports that the forward is closing in on a move to Everton.

Reading v Brighton and Hove Albion – Pre Season Friendly – Select Car Leasing Stadium
Neal Maupay has been linked with a move away from Brighton (Bradley Collyer/PA)

“From our perspective there’s nothing to report,” Potter said.

“Nothing to announce, so as is often the case there’s speculation and talk, so until anything gets signed and done there’s nothing to add.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Ben Stokes hit his first century as England captain (Nick Potts/PA)
Ben Stokes and Ben Foakes centuries put England in complete control
Rochdale are bottom of League Two (Richard Sellers/PA)
Rochdale ‘truly fan-owned’ after settlement of High Court claim, says chairman
Emma Raducanu twice stopped her practice session (Aaron Doster/AP)
Emma Raducanu hampered by wrist issue in US Open practice session
Aaron Ramsey’s Nice qualified for the Europa Conference League (Daniel Cole/AP)
Duo celebrate European qualification, plus cute dogs – Friday’s sporting social
Kazeem Olaigbe is looking forward to Ibrox (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Kazeem Olaigbe wants Ross County to maintain positive play at Rangers
Nathan Ake is an injury doubt for Manchester City (John Walton/PA)
Manchester City short of defensive options for Crystal Palace clash
Lewis Hamilton finished sixth in second practice on Friday (Olivier Matthys/AP)
Lewis Hamilton given chance for first win of 2022 as rivals dealt grid penalties
Alfredo Morelos misses out for Rangers (Steve Welsh/PA)
Alfredo Morelos misses out through suspension as Rangers host Ross County
Aberdeen’s Matty Kennedy (left) is fit (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Trio set to return from injury as Aberdeen take on Livingston
Ben Chrisene could make his Kilmarnock bow (Nick Potts/PA)
Ben Chrisene in contention for Kilmarnock debut against Motherwell

More from Press and Journal

The humpback whale has been spotted at St Cyrus.
People gather to catch a glimpse of humpback whale off St Cyrus coast
Friends of Anchor have delivered a treat to nurses in the acute cancer ward at ARI. Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
'Walking on air': Friends of Anchor donate trainers to nursing team
0
cancer fundraiser
Kintore team raises £4,500 in recognition of colleague's 'brave' cancer battle
0
Graham Potter (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Our simple energy bill calculator predicts your future monthly costs
0
Balmoral, Scotland, April 2016: A road to Balmoral Castle in spring, Aberdeenshire; Shutterstock ID 723790405; Purchase Order: SCM Touring Guide; Job: NE250
Queen now expected to meet new prime minister at Balmoral
0
Inverness' Helen Nelson has been named in Scotland's starting XV for the game against the USA. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)
Rugby: Scotland Women head coach Bryan Easson says Summer Test series match with USA…