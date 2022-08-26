Duo celebrate European qualification, plus cute dogs – Friday’s sporting social

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from August 26.

Football

Aaron Ramsey and Barry Douglas are heading to the Europa Conference League.

What a Night!! We left everything out there to get that result. Fans were unbelievable, right with us every step of the way👏🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼 #IssaNissa @ogcnice 🔴⚫️🦅 pic.twitter.com/RR1BNB9EvU — Aaron Ramsey (@aaronramsey) August 25, 2022

Pablo Zabaleta was in Barcelona.

Raheem Sterling was preparing to take on Leicester.

Awwwwwww too cute!

Paw-fect spectators 🐶 They barking love a football match, on and off the pitch! 🦮 Happy #InternationalDogDay 🐾#TakeYourChance pic.twitter.com/Gu5q1lAFHB — England Football (@EnglandFootball) August 26, 2022

Tennis

Liam Broady’s US Open run ended – but he was still supporting the other Britons.

@PaulJubb3 take a bow 👏 — Liam Broady (@Liambroady) August 25, 2022

Shelby Rogers still hasn’t got to grips with the Big Apple.

Here’s my yearly apology (sorry not sorry) to people in NY for apparently walking too slowly 😂🏎 — Shelby Rogers (@Shelby_Rogers_) August 25, 2022

Cricket

Ben Foakes was celebrating.

KP had a few hazards to deal with on the golf course.

3rd hole at Skukuza Golf Club this morning. Will be an interesting tee shot!!! 😱 pic.twitter.com/wO02ZXr6Tv — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) August 26, 2022

Happy birthday England and Surrey batter Rory Burns.

Highlights from Rory Burns’ season so far 🔥 Happy birthday Skipper 🥳 pic.twitter.com/3rTYWesIzC — Surrey Cricket (@surreycricket) August 26, 2022

Cycling

It’s not always sunny in Spain.

Darts

MVG had a job to do in New Zealand.

I have enjoyed the last few days with friends and do media but now it’s time to put that aside as I have work to do. Looking forward to playing this evening and putting on a show for the fans here in New Zealand 🇳🇿 💚 pic.twitter.com/lI3Z3R6P9x — Michael Van Gerwen (@MvG180) August 25, 2022

Formula One

There was rain during practice in Belgium.

We have some rain on some parts of the track, so the majority of the drivers head back to the pits 🌧️#BelgianGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/08hekJ07Ny — Formula 1 (@F1) August 26, 2022