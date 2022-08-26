Ben Foakes savours England Test ton with licence to play own way by Ben Stokes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ben Foakes savours England Test ton with licence to play own way by Ben Stokes

By Press Association
August 26, 2022, 7:59 pm Updated: August 27, 2022, 1:19 am
Ben Foakes (Nick Potts/PA)
Ben Foakes (Nick Potts/PA)

Ben Foakes savoured his second Test hundred after being given licence to play his own way by England captain and fellow centurion Ben Stokes.

Since Stokes and head coach Brendon McCullum took charge at the start of the summer, there has been a clear emphasis on playing thrill-a-minute cricket, particularly with the bat.

But Foakes carved out a different path on day two of the second LV= Test against South Africa, making 113 not out from 217 deliveries as he occupied the crease for five hours at Emirates Old Trafford.

With Stokes contributing 103, his 12th ton at this level and first becoming skipper, England were able to declare on 415 for nine.

They finished 241 ahead as South Africa survived nine wicketless overs before the close.

Foakes admitted he was not the kind of player who could rely on producing fireworks but revealed Stokes was happy to see him wear the tourists down.

“Ben was quite clear. He said ‘we can absorb as well, this is a difficult phase’,” Foakes revealed, after the pair came together at 147 for five.

Ben Foakes (left) celebrates with team-mate Ben Stokes
Ben Foakes (left) celebrated with team-mate Ben Stokes (Nick Potts/PA)

“He said ‘let’s make it up and score where we can, let’s be busy, but don’t do anything stupid’. That’s what we went with. Attacking cricket is obviously what people expect, but once the ball got old, it was actually pretty difficult to score.

“Because that’s not my natural game, it’s just trying to work out how to play best. Sometimes I haven’t got the balance right because I guess I’m not an explosive batter. So, yeah, it was tough out there and to be honest, there’s just a sense of relief.

“I’m overjoyed really. Since my first game I’ve found hundreds aren’t easy to come by in Test cricket so this one for me is very, very special.”

Foakes was referring to his dream start to international cricket, which saw him win player of the match on his England debut having made 107 in Galle.

That was back in November 2018 and in the intervening years he has found himself on the wrong side of selection decisions and fitness issues on numerous occasions.

“Since my debut a lot’s gone on. There’s been hard, difficult phases, injuries and obviously a lot of time on the sidelines,” he said.

“To be honest, after my first 10 games I was kind of looking and thinking ‘jeez, how hard is Test cricket?’. I think that really makes you appreciate and value getting the opportunity so getting another today was amazing.”

Foakes also offered with a nod to the man he shared a decisive partnership of 173 with.

Stokes’ 12 Test century coincided with the release of a new documentary about his career. Promotion for the film has seen him discuss his issues with mental health, the death of his father and his acquittal on charges of affray but he was purely back to business in Manchester.

“Everyone wants a piece of him, but the way he played was pretty special,” said Foakes.

