Ben Stokes and Ben Foakes steer England to dominant position in second SA Test

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Ben Stokes and Ben Foakes steer England to dominant position in second SA Test

By Press Association
August 26, 2022, 8:05 pm Updated: August 27, 2022, 1:19 am
Ben Stokes, right, and Ben Foakes took centre stage on Friday (Nick Potts/PA)
Ben Stokes, right, and Ben Foakes took centre stage on Friday (Nick Potts/PA)

Ben Stokes’ maiden century as England captain and a first in four years for Ben Foakes left the hosts in complete control after two days of the second LV= Insurance Test against South Africa.

Stokes marked the release date of the new documentary about his turbulent career with a timely piece of ambush marketing, hitting 103 as he and Foakes powered their side into a commanding first-innings lead of 264 at Emirates Old Trafford.

The wicketkeeper’s only other hundred came on debut in Sri Lanka in 2018 and he carved out a vital 113 not out to share the heavy lifting with his skipper, allowing a declaration at 415 for nine.

With nine overs to face before the close, Dean Elgar and Sarel Erwee reached 23 without loss, the start of a long battle to stay in contention.

Stokes closing in on McCullum

  1. Brendon McCullum (New Zealand) - 107
  2. Ben Stokes (England) - 103
  3. Adam Gilchrist (Australia) - 100
  4. Chris Gayle (West Indies) - 98
  5. Jacques Kallis (South Africa) - 97

A captain’s innings balancing purpose and poise from Stokes lifted England firmly into the ascendancy. Three sixes during the innings took him on to 103 for his Test career – moving him above Adam Gilchrist and up to second in the all-time list. Only current England Test head coach Brendon McCullum, with 107, is now ahead of Stokes, who may fancy his chances of overhauling the Kiwi before this summer is out.

Foakes ends lean trot

Foakes came into this Test with an average of 20.9 in 13 innings since his recall earlier this year. Maybe because he has been a reliable presence behind the stumps or there is greater scrutiny on those up the order, but Foakes’ drought with the bat has flown under the radar. Here he was a useful foil in a 173-run union with Stokes before marshalling the tail en route to his first Test hundred at home. It was his second overall as he matched his predecessor in the wicketkeeping job: Jos Buttler, who was thought to have a greater ceiling as a batter. It was part of the reason why Foakes was kept on ice. But while they are now level on Test centuries, Buttler played 57 matches and Foakes is into his 16th.

South Africa in a spin

It was a chastening day for South Africa's bowlers (Nick Potts/PA)
It was a chastening day for South Africa’s bowlers (Nick Potts/PA)

Anrich Nortje made life devilishly difficult for Zak Crawley and Jonny Bairstow in a superb five-over burst on the second morning, dismissing both England batters with the hosts still in arrears. But instead of calling for Nortje and Kagiso Rabada at the start of the afternoon, South Africa captain Elgar went with spin at both ends. Keshav Maharaj and Simon Harmer conceded only 27 in 12 overs, but Stokes and Foakes were rarely troubled and had firmly found their feet when Nortje was belatedly introduced. The Proteas’ inclusion of two spinners has been called into question and combined figures of 45.4-8-151-3 is hardly the strongest rebuttal. The thinking was they would be at their strongest on a dry pitch in the fourth innings – but the Test is a long way from reaching that stage.

View from the dressing room

Foakes reflects on the various ups and downs since his Test debut in Galle in November 2018 – where he made a memorable century.

What’s next?

James Anderson, right, and Ollie Robinson can drive home England's position on Saturday morning (Nick Potts/PA)
James Anderson, right, and Ollie Robinson can drive home England’s position on Saturday morning (Nick Potts/PA)

Boasting a 241-run lead overnight, England are firmly in the box seat and will look to James Anderson, Stuart Broad and Ollie Robinson to ram home a dominant position. With a bit of turn on offer, Jack Leach could also come into the equation. South Africa’s first job is to wipe out the deficit.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Barrie McKay believes Hearts’ performance against Zurich can stand them in good stead (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Barrie McKay: First-half show against FC Zurich will stand Hearts in good stead
Callum Davidson is eyeing an upset at Tynecastle (Robert Perry/PA)
Callum Davidson hopes St Johnstone cause ‘a little upset’ against Hearts
Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou ready for Dundee United (Steve Welsh/PA)
Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou wary of Dundee United
Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard is wary of West Ham. (Mike Egerton/PA)
Steven Gerrard warns Aston Villa not to underestimate struggling West Ham
Djed Spence has impressed Tottenham boss Antonio Conte but will have to wait before making a debut for his new club (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Antonio Conte impressed with Djed Spence’s desire to improve
Paula Radcliffe stands dejected after pulling out of the 10,000m final at the 2004 Athens Olympics (Matthew Fearn/PA)
On this day in 2004: Paula Radcliffe suffers more Olympic heartbreak in Athens
Wolves manager Bruno Lage (Ian Hodgson/PA)
Bruno Lage admits Wolves want another striker
Newcastle boss Eddie Howe is happy to “win ugly” (Owen Humphreys/PA)
I’ll take winning ugly – Cup win satisfied Eddie Howe more than Man City…
Xander Schauffele closed to within two shots of leader Scottie Scheffler in the Tour Championship (Steve Helber/AP)
Xander Schauffele puts pressure on leader Scottie Scheffler at Tour Championship
Paul Heckinbottom was pleased with the performance of Oli McBurnie (Mike Egerton/PA)
Paul Heckingbottom hails Oli McBurnie attitude after goal drought ends at Luton

More from Press and Journal

Nature Watch: The enigma of bats
0
Highlands and islands: What can ancient coffin roads teach us about handling death in…
0
Keeper Kelle Roos during the 2-0 Premier Sports Cup defeat of Dumbarton.
Kelle Roos 'vital' to Aberdeen's strategy of playing out from the back, says boss…
0
Artists need a back-up team of experts when they are on tour and singing to thousands of people every night.
Yvie shares the tricks of concert tours and tips to avoid back pain
0
16 March 2022. Buckie Thistle FC, Victoria Park, 9 Midmar Street, Buckie, Moray, Scotland, AB56 1PP. This is from the SPFL Trust Trophy Match between Buckie Thistle FC and Brora Rangers FC. PICTURE CONTENT:- Lee Herbert Saves his 2nd Penalty
Buckie Thistle's Lee Herbert happy to stake claim with shoot-out saves
Yan Dhanda.
Yan Dhanda draws on memories of silencing Elland Road as he aims to help…
0