Hallam Hope nets late winner as Oldham edge National League win over Aldershot

Hallam Hope scored an injury-time winner as Oldham beat Aldershot 2-1 to climb to 10th in the National League table.

The home side opened the scoring in the 20th minute when captain Dan Gardner collected a loose ball and fired a shot into the bottom corner.

Aldershot equalised just five minutes later as Justin Amaluzor found the top corner with a shot from the edge of the area.

But just as the game looked certain to end in a draw, Hope latched on to a ball from midfield and slotted home the winner.