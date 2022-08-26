I don’t lose sleep over it – Brendan Rodgers brushes off early-season pressure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
I don’t lose sleep over it – Brendan Rodgers brushes off early-season pressure

By Press Association
August 26, 2022, 10:34 pm
Brendan Rodgers insists he is not feeling the pressure (Simon Marper/PA)
Brendan Rodgers insists he is not feeling the pressure (Simon Marper/PA)

Brendan Rodgers has dismissed any early-season pressure at struggling Leicester.

The Foxes are winless and second bottom in the Premier League ahead of Saturday’s trip to Chelsea.

They go to Stamford Bridge with the Blues having had three bids rejected, the latest worth £70million, for Foxes defender Wesley Fofana.

It adds to the issues at the King Power Stadium but Rodgers remains calm.

“I’m feeling the want to get the result. I’m not feeling the pressure, it’s a pressurised job,” he said.

“I look back over my time here, over three-and-a-half years, and we’ve spent on net about £25million per season and that’s got us to where we’ve got to in terms of challenging at the top end of the table, winning a couple of trophies and getting to a European semi-final.

“What I hope as a manager is to continue with that ambition. If I’m unable to do that and the club decide it needs to go in a different direction, that’s the way it is. That’s football and that’s management. I don’t lose sleep over it.

“My energy is with the players and the people here. I’m in here early in the morning until late at night, trying to find solutions and the best way forward.

“For a lot of the time, we have managed to do that well for a club of this size. But I think what’s definitely happened is that the expectation is not aligned with our finances in terms of where we should be competing.

“It doesn’t make us any less ambitious. For me, it’s a continuation of that, we’re always fighting. I’m experienced now to know that if you don’t get the results, you can come under pressure.

“That’s normal. I will continue to push and fight to get the best results we can.”

The Foxes have lost a 2-0 lead to draw 2-2 with Brentford and threw away a second-half advantage to lose 2-1 to Southampton last week.

They squeezed past League Two Stockport on penalties in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday, with fans taunting the manager about his job security, and Rodgers recognises their concerns.

“I understand it’s a real frustrating time. I understand the position we’re in, so I can only imagine for the supporters that the club feels like a ball of frustration at the moment,” he said.

“If there’s anyone to take it out on, it’s normally the manager. I respect that. I’m responsible for results and performances and if they’re not right, the responsibility is mine.

“If that leads to supporters to say that, that’s unfortunate, but it’s how they feel and they have every right to express how they feel.”

