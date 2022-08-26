Paul Heckingbottom hails Oli McBurnie attitude after goal drought ends at Luton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Paul Heckingbottom hails Oli McBurnie attitude after goal drought ends at Luton

By Press Association
August 26, 2022, 11:23 pm
Paul Heckinbottom was pleased with the performance of Oli McBurnie (Mike Egerton/PA)
Paul Heckinbottom was pleased with the performance of Oli McBurnie (Mike Egerton/PA)

Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom felt striker Oli McBurnie deserved his first league goal in nearly two years after earning the Blades a 1-1 draw at Luton.

The 26-year-old volleyed home from close range with eight minutes gone in the second half, scoring for the first time in a league fixture since December 2020.

Heckingbottom said: “I’m delighted by his goal. It can’t just happen, you can’t just go on the pitch and perform if you don’t prepare right, if you don’t live right. You can’t, it’s just too tough a league.

“I know what he’s capable of, I know he’s capable of more, and I’ll be pushing him until he gets to the level or he can’t do it, because otherwise I’m doing him an injustice and I’m not doing my job properly.

“I’m pleased for him and delighted because he’s worked hard.”

On the result, Heckingbottom added: “I’m disappointed we didn’t win. Full credit to Luton, we knew it was going to be tough and I’ve just watched a few of the things back and everywhere we knew they’d be a threat, that’s what caused us the problems.

“But then flip that the other way, when we passed the ball we looked a good side and we really stepped against them in the second half. I thought we were the team that was going to go on and win it.

“You look back and it’s a good point here, especially from being behind.”

It was the Hatters who struck first, as Carlton Morris made it two goals in two games with a terrific glancing header from Amari’i Bell’s cross after 10 minutes.

Luton boss Nathan Jones added: “I thought it was a really good Championship game.

“They’re a top side, have really good players for the level, they’re outstanding. I’m not talking about budgets or anything, I’m talking about players they’ve got.

“But I thought we were brilliant, I really did. We go toe-to-toe, we were aggressive against them, I thought first half we were outstanding. But for a seven-minute period after half-time, I thought we deserved to win the game.

“Even then, when we were rocked and had that disappointment, we came back, put balls in their box and they had to defend for their lives tonight not to concede a second.

“I thought our front two were superb tonight too, as that’s a good back three. I’m proud of my team for that.

“We’re really disappointed with the goal as there’s an offside in the build-up, which is poor – really, really poor – but that’s what happens.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Barrie McKay believes Hearts’ performance against Zurich can stand them in good stead (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Barrie McKay: First-half show against FC Zurich will stand Hearts in good stead
Callum Davidson is eyeing an upset at Tynecastle (Robert Perry/PA)
Callum Davidson hopes St Johnstone cause ‘a little upset’ against Hearts
Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou ready for Dundee United (Steve Welsh/PA)
Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou wary of Dundee United
Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard is wary of West Ham. (Mike Egerton/PA)
Steven Gerrard warns Aston Villa not to underestimate struggling West Ham
Djed Spence has impressed Tottenham boss Antonio Conte but will have to wait before making a debut for his new club (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Antonio Conte impressed with Djed Spence’s desire to improve
Paula Radcliffe stands dejected after pulling out of the 10,000m final at the 2004 Athens Olympics (Matthew Fearn/PA)
On this day in 2004: Paula Radcliffe suffers more Olympic heartbreak in Athens
Wolves manager Bruno Lage (Ian Hodgson/PA)
Bruno Lage admits Wolves want another striker
Newcastle boss Eddie Howe is happy to “win ugly” (Owen Humphreys/PA)
I’ll take winning ugly – Cup win satisfied Eddie Howe more than Man City…
Xander Schauffele closed to within two shots of leader Scottie Scheffler in the Tour Championship (Steve Helber/AP)
Xander Schauffele puts pressure on leader Scottie Scheffler at Tour Championship
Oli McBurnie scored Sheffield United’s equaliser (Adam Davy/PA)
Oli McBurnie ends goal drought to earn Sheffield United point at Luton

More from Press and Journal

Nature Watch: The enigma of bats
0
Highlands and islands: What can ancient coffin roads teach us about handling death in…
0
Keeper Kelle Roos during the 2-0 Premier Sports Cup defeat of Dumbarton.
Kelle Roos 'vital' to Aberdeen's strategy of playing out from the back, says boss…
0
Artists need a back-up team of experts when they are on tour and singing to thousands of people every night.
Yvie shares the tricks of concert tours and tips to avoid back pain
0
16 March 2022. Buckie Thistle FC, Victoria Park, 9 Midmar Street, Buckie, Moray, Scotland, AB56 1PP. This is from the SPFL Trust Trophy Match between Buckie Thistle FC and Brora Rangers FC. PICTURE CONTENT:- Lee Herbert Saves his 2nd Penalty
Buckie Thistle's Lee Herbert happy to stake claim with shoot-out saves
Yan Dhanda.
Yan Dhanda draws on memories of silencing Elland Road as he aims to help…
0