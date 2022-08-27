Callum Davidson hopes St Johnstone cause ‘a little upset’ against Hearts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Callum Davidson hopes St Johnstone cause ‘a little upset’ against Hearts

By Press Association
August 27, 2022, 11:19 am
Callum Davidson is eyeing an upset at Tynecastle (Robert Perry/PA)
Callum Davidson is eyeing an upset at Tynecastle (Robert Perry/PA)

Callum Davidson is hoping Hearts’ European exertions can help St Johnstone cause “a little upset” in Sunday’s cinch Premiership clash between the teams at Tynecastle.

The Saints boss has been impressed with the sustained improvement his Jambos counterpart Robbie Neilson has overseen at the Edinburgh club over the past couple of years.

However, he intends to try to capitalise on any physical or mental fatigue in the Hearts ranks after their agonising Europa League play-off defeat at the hands of FC Zurich on Thursday.

“Robbie’s done a fantastic job,” said Davidson. “I really like the way they play football. They’ve got a lot of players with good individual ability and as a collective they’re really good.

“All credit to Robbie and his backroom team. It will be a really tough game. We’ll make sure we’re organised and hard to play against but we need to make sure we pose a threat to them going forward and hopefully we can cause a little upset.

“It’s a tough time when you have a game after playing in Europe on the Thursday and hopefully we can take advantage of that.”

The Jambos are likely to make changes to freshen things up, but Davidson insists Saints will be prepared for whatever team and formation Hearts send out.

“Robbie plays a couple of different formations so we’ll plan for those and make sure we’re ready for whatever comes our way,” he said. “We’ve got to make sure we do something a little bit different to try and catch them with a surprise too.”

