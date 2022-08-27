Rob Key gives backing to England openers Zak Crawley and Alex Lees

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Rob Key gives backing to England openers Zak Crawley and Alex Lees

By Press Association
August 27, 2022, 4:21 pm
Zak Crawley, pictured, and Alex Lees have had a modest summer with the bat (Nick Potts/PA)
Zak Crawley, pictured, and Alex Lees have had a modest summer with the bat (Nick Potts/PA)

Rob Key suggested openers Alex Lees and Zak Crawley will continue to be backed and insisted anyone new into the England set-up would get a similar show of faith.

Crawley has not reached 50 in any of his last 15 Test innings, with nine single-figure scores, and Lees is averaging a modest 23.58 since becoming the latest top-order batter to be parachuted into the side.

But Key recognises it has been a decade since England’s last consistently reliable combination up top and does not want to fall into old habits of being too hasty with throwing players on the scrapheap.

Alex Lees is averaging under 25 with the bat in Test cricket (Mike Egerton/PA)
Alex Lees is averaging under 25 with the bat in Test cricket (Mike Egerton/PA)

“We just want to make sure we’re going to give people opportunity,” said England’s director of men’s cricket on Sky Sports.

“If there’s ever a time when we have new opening batters or new players, they will know they will get the same amount of opportunity as these guys have done.

“We have spent 10 years since (Sir Andrew) Strauss and (Sir Alastair) Cook, trying to find an opening partnership and it is the toughest part of batting at the moment.

“We’ve gone backwards and forwards with all these different people, we’re going to give them a proper go.”

Crawley showed some resolve and fighting spirit in testing circumstances against South Africa earlier this week, contributing 38 off 101 deliveries but more importantly, building a foundation for those below him, with twin tons from Ben Stokes and Ben Foakes putting England into a commanding position.

Ben Foakes, left, and Ben Stokes have put England into a commanding position against South Africa (Nick Potts/PA)
Ben Foakes, left, and Ben Stokes have put England into a commanding position against South Africa (Nick Potts/PA)

“There are not many people queuing up to bat at the top of order, they all want to bat four, five or six,” added Key. “The knock that (Crawley) played would have allowed the middle order to play the way they did.”

Key is on the panel of a wide-ranging high-performance review into the men’s game, led by Strauss, who revealed in a blog published by the England and Wales Cricket Board that a reduced top division in the county championship and a decrease in overall playing days will be among the initial recommendations.

While Strauss conspicuously avoided mentioning The Hundred, Key was happy to talk up the controversial 100-ball format but admitted he would like to see more red-ball cricket run alongside the format, with no first-class fixtures taking place this month.

“The Hundred is going to be something that secures the future of our game,” said Key. “It’s the best standard of white-ball cricket that we’ve got, it’s the best players playing against the best.

“(But) I don’t want players not to be playing any first-class cricket throughout that period (of the peak summer months). We can’t have people not playing first-class cricket in that August window.

Sir Andrew Strauss is leading a high performance review into men's cricket in England (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Sir Andrew Strauss is leading a high performance review into men’s cricket in England (Zac Goodwin/PA)

“In this series (against South Africa) it would have been better if we’d have been able to give our Test cricketers some red-ball cricket going into that.

“I think we’ll end up with a better structure than what we’ve got this year.”

The panel has received insight from a variety of sources, including the 18 first-class counties, players and club chairs, and Key was adamant it was up to the wider game to decide whether to implement the recommendations proposed.

“Everything we do is going to be given to the game to say ‘do you want to do this?’ It is not about us ramming things through or anything like that,” Key added.

“It’s for us to say ‘this is what we think, we’ve asked everyone, are you happy to go with it?’ We’ll find out if they will.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Scottie Scheffler was just in front at the Tour Championship as storms rolled into Atlanta to suspend play during the third round (John Bazemore/AP)
Scottie Scheffler maintains one-shot lead as storms hit Tour Championship
England striker Tammy Abraham scored his first goal of the season in Roma’s 1-1 Serie A draw at Juventus (Marco Alpozzi/LaPresse via AP)
Tammy Abraham breaks season duck in win for Roma
Andy Murray remains unsure why he has struggled with cramp recently (John Walton/PA)
Tests offer no clues about Andy Murray’s cramp issues
Eddie Howe says money is irrelevant when it comes to finding signings for Newcastle (Richard Sellers/PA)
The money is irrelevant – Eddie Howe on the process of making Newcastle signings
Wales forward David Brooks hopes to complete his cancer recovery with a place at the World Cup in November (Mike Egerton/PA)
Robert Page vows he won’t rush recovering David Brooks back into Wales action
Neco Williams signed for Nottingham Forest this summer (Mike Egerton/PA)
We made signing Neco Williams a priority – Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper
Dean Holden acknowledges the Stoke supporters at Ewood Park (Will Matthews/PA)
Interim boss Dean Holden leaves Stoke after masterminding win at Blackburn
Mikel Arteta believes Arsenal have “grown up” and “matured” (Adam Davy/PA)
We’ve grown up – Mikel Arteta praises Arsenal’s maturity after beating Fulham
Ben Stokes made the key breakthroughs (Mike Egerton/PA)
Record for Anderson and redemption for Robinson as Stokes inspires England win
Dean Elgar’s South Africa were well beaten in Manchester (Nick Potts/PA)
Dean Elgar demands more from middle order as South Africa slump to heavy loss

More from Press and Journal

Inverness Caley Thistle Women conceded three late goals as they were beaten 4-3 by Hutchison Vale last weekend. (Photo by Chris McCluskie/SportPix.org.uk)
Inverness Caley Thistle Women boss Karen Mason looks for improvement ahead of clash with…
Ella Mills' banana and olive oil loaf.
Sweet treats: Enjoy Ella Mills' guilt-free banana and olive oil loaf
Children from Junior World in Nairn have raised £200 for charity by recycling the 'unrecyclable'.
Got a Pringles tube? Nairn kids want your 'unrecyclable' stuff
0
Peterhead Seafood Festival
What you need to know about Peterhead Seafood Festival taking place in September
0
Glenbardie House in Ballater was built by a ship owner in the 19th Century and boasts an octagonal tower, which can be seen here with a flag flying from it.
Six splendid properties for sale now in the north and north-east
0
Gaelic poet and singer-songwriter Marcas Mac an Tuairneir has just released his new GaelPop album, Speactram.
Meet the artist bringing Gaelic music into the 21st Century
0