David McGoldrick nets winner as Derby leave it late to beat 10-man Peterborough

Substitute David McGoldrick scored a stoppage-time winner as Derby came from behind to beat 10-man Peterborough 2-1.

Josh Knight put Peterborough ahead after Nathan Thompson was sent off but Jason Knight levelled before McGoldrick pounced to maintain Derby’s 100 per cent home record.

Derby had enough chances to have been well ahead in the first half but poor finishing and good goalkeeping frustrated them.

Louie Sibley fired wide before Tom Barkhuizen was denied by Lucas Bergstrom, who stopped another shot from the winger in the 45th minute.

Peterborough had Thompson sent off in the 56th minute for a second yellow card when he tripped Barkhuizen but they regrouped and went ahead in the 69th minute.

A corner from Harrison Burrows was headed across goal by Frankie Kent and Knight turned the ball in at the back post.

But Derby equalised in the 88th minute when Knight headed in a corner and then capped a dramatic comeback in stoppage time when McGoldrick scored from 12 yards from Lewis Dobbin’s pass.