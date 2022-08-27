Preston play out another goalless draw

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Preston play out another goalless draw

By Press Association
August 27, 2022, 5:07 pm
Ryan Lowe saw Preston draw 0-0 again (Richard Sellers/PA)
Ryan Lowe saw Preston draw 0-0 again (Richard Sellers/PA)

Preston extended their unbeaten opening to the Championship season to six matches as they kept yet another clean sheet in a 0-0 draw with Cardiff in the Welsh capital.

Both sides hit the post, but both keepers kept their unblemished records intact – Ryan Allsop in three games at home for the Bluebirds and Freddie Woodman in six games home and away for the visitors.

Preston had not tasted success against Cardiff since December 2017 and were hoping to end a run of six games without a win. They also came with a five-match unbeaten record to protect in this season’s Championship and ended up with a fifth goalless draw from six this campaign.

They managed to get to half-time with their record intact, making it eight hours and 15 minutes without conceding despite having to face a barrage of 13 shots from the home side. There were none in return.

Cardiff revealed their attacking intent from the off and after Jaden Philogene had been hauled down on the edge of the box, Joe Ralls floated in the free-kick.

It was cleared as far as Ryan Wintle, who hammered a volley that drifted just wide of the post. The home side tried to find a way to breakdown the towering Preston defensive line, but their final balls kept missing the mark.

Max Watters used his strength to get rid of Whiteman and clear a path to take a shot, but he missed the target midway through the first-half.

Preston were forced to replace Dan Johnson after 35 minutes, Emil Riis taking his spot up front, while Bluebirds boss Steve Morison gave new loan signing from Everton, Niels Nkounkou, his debut at the start off the second half in the problematic left back berth.

Callum O’Dowda had once again filled in following the injuries to Jamilu Collins and Joel Bagan, but Morison looked to use his new defender to plug a gap that Preston had sought to exploit.

Cardiff came out firing at the start of the second half and forced three successive corners and had two penalty appeals turned down. The first one came as Rubin Colwill’s shot hit a defender’s arm and then Perry Ng claimed he had been brought down from the third corner.

Preston continued to ride their luck and Woodman was relieved to see Ralls shot hit the inside of his right-hand post and ricochet away from goal after the home skipper had been set upon the ‘D’ by some great build up play from Colwill and Romain Sawyers in the 52nd minute.

Neither side created any clear-cut chances and the closest Preston came to scoring was in the 86th minute when home defender Cedric Kipre headed against his own post as he attempted a clearance. Luckily for him Allsop’s body diverted the ball away from goal.

